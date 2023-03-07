The Reds’ 7-0 win over Man United was their biggest in the history of the fixture and will live long in the memory of Liverpool supporters.

Sunday’s demolition wasn’t the only thrashing that Liverpool have inflicted on the Red Devils over the years, though.

We take a look Liverpool’s five biggest Premier League wins over their biggest rivals…

Man United 0-3 Liverpool – March 2014

In a season of memorable moments, this one was right at the top of the list for Liverpool supporters as the Reds went away to Old Trafford and wiped the floor with the hosts.

The pressure was on Liverpool who had a much better team, arguably for the first time since 1990, with David Moyes’ takeover from Alex Ferguson not going to plan.

This game confirmed the power shift from the red half of Manchester to Liverpool, and was the fifth consecutive win in a run of 11 that saw the Reds ultimately fall just short of the Premier League title.

Penalties either side of halftime from Steven Gerrard allowed Liverpool to relax into their rhythm after the break, and Luis Suarez added an inevitable third near the end.

In addition, for the third time in his career against Liverpool, Nemanja Vidic was sent off for a second yellow card which only sweetened the afternoon.

The only disappointment of the day was that Gerrard didn’t take his chance to score a hat-trick of penalties, hitting the post with this third spot-kick.

Jan Molby’s three from the spot against Coventry, in 1986, remains the last time a Liverpool player managed the feat.

Man United 1-4 Liverpool – March 2009

This victory capped a phenomenal week for Liverpool Football Club, in which the first team also smashed Real Madrid 4-0 at home.

High off their European victory, the Reds went with confidence to Old Trafford to face their fellow title-chasers.

However, the game didn’t begin as planned as Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty in the 23rd minute.

Liverpool responded quickly, though, as Fernando Torres nicked the ball off a falling Vidic and slotted beyond Edwin van der Sar to equalise.

From that point on, it was all Liverpool as Gerrard buried a penalty before the break; Fabio Aurelio netted a great free kick and Andrea Dossena scored late on for a second game in a row.

Oh, and you guessed it, Vidic was sent off.

Again, though, Liverpool couldn’t make the three points count come the end of the season.

Liverpool 4-0 Man United – April 2022

Another season, another second-placed finish, and another thrashing of Man United.

This one came at home and was almost over before it started when Luis Diaz tapped in a Sadio Mane cross just five minutes in.

Seventeen minutes later, Salah made it two with a clinical finish thanks to another Mane assist, this time a phenomenal chip over the backline into the Egyptian’s path.

Liverpool continued their dominance in the second half and after missing several easier chances.

Mane converted first-time into the bottom corner with his weaker foot, which left Mo Salah to add a fourth just a few minutes later, inflicting a second painful defeat on Man United that season.

Man United 0-5 Liverpool – October 2021

The residing memory of this day will always be the hoards of Man United supporters leaving Old Trafford before the second half had even kicked off.

While Liverpool were still getting results, the Reds were leaking goals at the start of the 2021/22 season.

This win signalled the start of a run in which Klopp’s men won 11 of 13 matches and kickstarted their campaign.

Hundreds of Manchester United fans have seen enough and are leaving Old Trafford at half-time pic.twitter.com/gtrDLeZQhe — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

Naby Keita and Salah were on top form as the former scored just five minutes in, before Diogo Jota added a second soon after.

Salah took over after that, scoring three – the most notable being his third, which he stabbed past David de Gea following Jordan Henderson‘s sumptuous through ball to play the Egyptian in on goal.

Liverpool 7-0 Man United – March 2023

That brings us up to Liverpool’s biggest-ever win against United, their surprise 7-0 annihilation that was also made special for being the game in which Salah broke Robbie Fowler’s Premier League goalscoring record.

He surpassed the previous total of 128 thanks to two goals that were accompanied by braces from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo’s second, in particular, sent the Kop wild as Salah skilfully sat Lisandro Martinez on the floor before feeding the Dutchman, who chipped De Gea delightfully at his near post.

To cap it all off, Roberto Firmino struck a late goal off the bench in the same week news broke that he would be leaving at the end of the season, after eight years at the club.

Three of the five games on this list have come in the last four meetings.