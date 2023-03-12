★ PREMIUM
Nunez not happy and Salah’s run-up – 4 things Liverpool fans are talking about

There wasn’t much to celebrate for Liverpool as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth, with fans spotting Darwin Nunez‘s frustration.

No thanks to television, it was an early start for the travelling Reds as they made the long trip to the south coast, where they would watch a drab display from their team.

A first-half goal from Philip Billing and Mo Salah‘s missed penalty ensured Liverpool were brought back down to earth ahead of their trip to the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Unlike last weekend against Man United, there wasn’t much to celebrate.

Here, we picked out four things that fans spotted from a frustrating day at Dean Court.

 

Nunez wasn’t happy

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a disappointing afternoon for everyone concerned, but Nunez in particular was caught airing his exasperation.

When he made way for Roberto Firmino, as part of a triple change in the 66th minute, the Uruguayan could be seen shaking his head as he came off the pitch.

A bit of frustration isn’t necessarily a bad thing though, as long as it goes no further.

Fans had mixed feelings about the attacker’s withdrawal.

 

Salah’s run-up

Liverpool hadn’t been awarded a penalty in the Premier League all season until they were given one on Saturday, as Diogo Jota‘s header was blocked by Adam Smith’s arm on its way towards goal.

When they did finally get the chance from 12 yards, both James Milner and Mo Salah were on the pitch, and the latter took the responsibility on his shoulders.

He missed, of course – and people have been having their say on his long run-up.

It wasn’t an issue the 24 times he has converted from the spot, of course!

 

A rare Arthur sighting!

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Liverpool's Arthur Melo arrives before the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Since signing on loan from Juventus, Arthur has been a hard man to spot.

He’s played just 13 minutes for the first team, coming off the bench as Liverpool lost heavily to Napoli back in September.

A long-term injury to his calf then put him out of action until the end of February, when he featured for the under-21s in a 7-1 demolition of Leicester.

Saturday saw him return to the first-team squad and many were surprised to see him there ahead of Naby Keita and Curtis Jones.

 

The away kit is unpopular

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If the team playing in a particular kit is unsuccessful then generally people don’t look back fondly on it.

Liverpool have so far failed to win in their white away shirt this season, losing four and drawing one while wearing the psychedelic patterns.

Many fans aren’t in favour of the disco design, it appears.

