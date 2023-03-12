There wasn’t much to celebrate for Liverpool as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth, with fans spotting Darwin Nunez‘s frustration.

No thanks to television, it was an early start for the travelling Reds as they made the long trip to the south coast, where they would watch a drab display from their team.

A first-half goal from Philip Billing and Mo Salah‘s missed penalty ensured Liverpool were brought back down to earth ahead of their trip to the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Unlike last weekend against Man United, there wasn’t much to celebrate.

Here, we picked out four things that fans spotted from a frustrating day at Dean Court.

Nunez wasn’t happy

It was a disappointing afternoon for everyone concerned, but Nunez in particular was caught airing his exasperation.

When he made way for Roberto Firmino, as part of a triple change in the 66th minute, the Uruguayan could be seen shaking his head as he came off the pitch.

A bit of frustration isn’t necessarily a bad thing though, as long as it goes no further.

Fans had mixed feelings about the attacker’s withdrawal.

As if he did something in the game …was atrocious — Puneeth (@punee83) March 11, 2023

Why did we sub Nunez off. I feel the subs killed our game off tbf. Milner should come on only when we're winning imo. — Bryan (@BAMx54) March 11, 2023

Right sub that, nunez has been woeful. Says everything about Fabinho that Bajcetic is staying on over him when Bajcetic is having a stinker too — Carl Lewis (@carl_lewis_91) March 11, 2023

The subs had nothing to do with today, Nunez probably better to stay on where possible but even when we had a front 5 of Jota, Gakpo, Bobby, Salah and Carvalho on the pitch we couldn’t do fuck all https://t.co/QQAHuV7wnl — James (@owenjlfc) March 11, 2023

Salah’s run-up

Huge moment as Mohamed Salah misfires from the spot ? pic.twitter.com/EyaJ2paKO2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2023

Liverpool hadn’t been awarded a penalty in the Premier League all season until they were given one on Saturday, as Diogo Jota‘s header was blocked by Adam Smith’s arm on its way towards goal.

When they did finally get the chance from 12 yards, both James Milner and Mo Salah were on the pitch, and the latter took the responsibility on his shoulders.

He missed, of course – and people have been having their say on his long run-up.

Salah technical ability is not great, especially his penalties. That stupid run up increases probability of missing. Although he has scored 24/28 pens, he has got very lucky with a lot he has scored. https://t.co/ahIJnDUxOo — Darwinho (@Dijkinho) March 11, 2023

Salah's run up seemed awfully long there, took the scenic route to get to the penalty spot. #BOULIV — Tracy Payne (@justtracy) March 11, 2023

Hips don't lie… and Mo Salah's were wayyyy too wide to convert that penalty on his run up.#BOULIV — Forrest Tucker (@ForrestTuckerTV) March 11, 2023

As soon as I saw that run up I knew he wasn’t scoring ? Ffs Salah — Tom (@TommyJLong) March 11, 2023

It wasn’t an issue the 24 times he has converted from the spot, of course!

A rare Arthur sighting!

Since signing on loan from Juventus, Arthur has been a hard man to spot.

He’s played just 13 minutes for the first team, coming off the bench as Liverpool lost heavily to Napoli back in September.

A long-term injury to his calf then put him out of action until the end of February, when he featured for the under-21s in a 7-1 demolition of Leicester.

Saturday saw him return to the first-team squad and many were surprised to see him there ahead of Naby Keita and Curtis Jones.

Arthur Melo alert!!! This is not a drill! https://t.co/ky96Es3QUg pic.twitter.com/k0aYMMZE3W — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewittLFC) March 11, 2023

The away kit is unpopular

If the team playing in a particular kit is unsuccessful then generally people don’t look back fondly on it.

Liverpool have so far failed to win in their white away shirt this season, losing four and drawing one while wearing the psychedelic patterns.

Liverpool's record in their white away kit this season: 5 games

0 wins

1 draw

4 losses

3 goals

7 conceded#LFC #BOULIV — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) March 11, 2023

The best thing about playing Real Madrid is Liverpool don’t have to wear the disco kit — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) March 11, 2023

If PTSD were Liverpool kits: pic.twitter.com/DCHMPhAJJu — Braden ?? (@Braden_LFC) March 11, 2023

Back to the old Liverpool, it is. The white kit should be banished forever. — Caoimhín ? (@Speirsiuloir) March 11, 2023

Many fans aren’t in favour of the disco design, it appears.