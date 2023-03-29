It could be a busy period for squad number changes this summer, with new arrivals expected and vacant numbers aplenty.

There has been no shortage of new kit leaks for fans to choose from when planning their summer purchases, and the name/number combination on the back will also provide countless options.

With a number of high-profile names set to leave for free this summer, should new deals not be agreed upon, some of the most popular shirt numbers will be up for grabs for both new and existing Liverpool players.

A host of younger players are likely to have their eyes on a potential upgrade, and there will be senior players who may also be interested in a switch.

Fans will be keen to see what prospective signings might wear on their backs in the 2023/24 season as well, and there are plenty of options to pick from.

Here, we speculate on some of the changes we could see and what they might mean for the newcomers.

What numbers are available?

Sadio Mane‘s departure last summer left the No. 10 shirt unoccupied, joining No. 12, No. 16, No. 24, No. 25, No. 30 and No. 31 to take us all the way up to Joel Matip at No. 32.

Contract expiries to various senior players may also mean that No. 7, No. 8, No. 9, No. 13, No. 15, and No. 29 will all become available for next season.

It almost certainly leaves arguably the four most sought-after numbers, No. 7, No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10, all free unless circumstances unexpectedly change.

Both new and old squad members will not be short of choice when it comes to picking their numbers for the 2023/24 season.

Which current players could swap?

The likes of Mane and Roberto Firmino have opted to switch when certain numbers have become free in the past.

Mane changed from No. 19 to No. 10 in the summer of 2018 after Firmino went from No. 11 to No. 9 just 12 months earlier.

Changes such as these can pose a bit of a headache in that many supporters will have already purchased new kits with the player’s previous number on the back.

In Firmino’s case, the Brazilian offered to sign every No. 11 shirt that summer to compensate for the change.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez could be in line for new numbers, with many supporters online calling for the South American duo to be handed the No. 7 and No. 9 shirts respectively.

Stefan Bajcetic‘s increased role within the squad could also be rewarded with a lower shirt number than his current No. 43.

The Spaniard might look to follow in the footsteps of fellow midfielders Dietmar Hamann and Marko Grujic by taking the No. 16 shirt.

New signings

Of all of the potential new combinations, fans will be most intrigued to see which numbers any new signings might take over.

Jude Bellingham remains the name on everyone’s lips, and with his current Borussia Dortmund number occupied by Liverpool’s No. 22 Calvin Ramsay, attention naturally turns to the No. 8 shirt.

The 19-year-old’s open admiration for Steven Gerrard means that he would be at the front of the queue for Naby Keita‘s shirt, should the Guinean depart this summer and Bellingham makes the move to Anfield.

Links to Mason Mount also persist and given the attacking nature of his current role he could well be a perfect candidate for the vacant No. 10 jersey.

Which players would you like to see take up new squad numbers for the 2023/24 campaign?

