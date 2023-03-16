Stefan Bajcetic‘s breakout season has come to a premature end due to injury, another untimely blow for Liverpool as they head into the final weeks of the campaign.

On the eve of the trip to Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp revealed the 18-year-old had suffered a “stress response” around the adductor area.

The initial prognosis of it being “absolutely bad” did not bode well and now we know the full extent, with the teenager confirming his season is over with 12 games remaining.

“Unfortunately, I’ve picked up an injury that will keep me out until the end of the season,” Bajcetic confirmed in an Instagram post.

“It’s very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me but I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally.

“I would also like to say thank you to you reds for all the support through the season and I assure you I will do my best to be back stronger than ever.”

At the start of the season, you would not have foreseen the 18-year-old becoming a pivotal member of Klopp’s midfield and his absence proving to be a big blow.

But it is just that for Liverpool as they look to salvage top four from an otherwise forgettable season.

It is the latest in a long list of injuries that have struck the Reds in 2022/23, with only five senior players having yet to miss a game due to injury.

Bajcetic featured 19 times for Liverpool this season, scoring once and rightly earning plaudits from his teammates, manager and the wider footballing world.