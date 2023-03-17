Steven Gerrard to play for Liverpool as Anfield hosts charity match

Steven Gerrard will once again don the red shirt as he represents the Liverpool Legends as part of a charity match against Celtic on March 25.

The former Liverpool captain has not been a stranger since making his exit back in 2015, regularly spotted at Anfield as a pundit, fan or manager.

He’s also worn the Liverbird upon his chest a time or two in the years since, featuring in a handful of charity matches and turning back the clock each and every time.

Gerrard has yet to return to management after parting ways with Aston Villa in October, but before he thinks about that he’s got some boots to put on.

The 42-year-old has been included in the Liverpool Legends squad, who will take on Celtic in a charity match at Anfield on March 25 in a 3pm kickoff.

The likes of Daniel Agger, Martin Skrtel, Ragnar Klavan, Gregory Vignal, Dirk Kuyt, Luis Garcia, Djibril Cisse and Robbie Keane have all been confirmed for the occasion.

The side will be managed, as usual, by Sir Kenny Dalglish, supported by a backroom of Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge.

Gerrard’s last legends appearance was in March of last year against Barcelona, scoring from the penalty spot and showing the touch and the presence was still very much there.

The occasion will see valuable funds raised for the LFC Foundation and its partner charities’ programmes. A total of £5 million was raised in the previous six legends games at Anfield.

Aside from the action on the pitch, Jamie Webster is to perform before the match for his first Anfield performance.

Tickets for Liverpool Legends vs. Celtic are on sale now and 100 percent of the proceeds raised will support a range of LFC Foundation’s and partner charities’ programmes, including schools, inclusive sports, social action, health and wellbeing, and food poverty.

Tickets for the match are priced at £27 for adults, £7 for juniors and £17 for over 65s. Purchase yours online here.

Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.