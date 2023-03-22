The Liverpool sponsor changing the game for small businesses

There are few things as vital to an area as local businesses, and the UK is not in short supply of brilliantly run independent outlets.

Local and small businesses form the backbone of their community. Their uniqueness lies in the fact that they are entrenched in the area they serve, delivering a personal touch in all they do.

If you’ve been to Anfield, you’ll have been a stone’s throw away from a long list of fantastic local businesses which are hubs of activity not just on a matchday.

And it is these pillars of local communities that one Liverpool FC sponsor is lifting up and celebrating with a brilliant initiative on matchdays at Anfield.

And you might have seen it in action without even knowing it!

Vista, a design and marketing partner to small businesses worldwide, teamed up with Liverpool in 2022 and has been championing independent outlets ever since with their ‘Small Business of the Match‘ experience.

It’s a fantastic initiative that sees small business owners nominated by the club and rewarded with a matchday experience, where they meet club legends and see their businesses on the advertising hoardings around the Anfield pitch.

So far, winners of the initiative include a local hair salon, a laundrette, a bakery, a children’s clothing store, and a gin distillery.

Winners don’t just include businesses from Merseyside either, The Fish Works, a fish and chip shop on the coast of Scotland, were the designated ‘Small Business of the Match’ and experienced an unforgettable night.

“An experience that will not be forgotten,” was how they summed it up. And it is some experience. Recipients are collected in a chauffer driven car to Anfield, have a tour of the stadium and then enjoy pre-match hospitality in the Legends Lounge, where they are presented with a personalised shirt for their business.

And then, to watch the match, where their business is highlighted on the advertising boards around Anfield.

Speaking to This Is Anfield, Vista’s UK and Ireland marketing director, Claire Reynolds, explained: “At Vista, we believe that when small businesses thrive, communities flourish, which is why we are so passionate about this initiative.

“It has been fantastic to work with so many inspirational businesses, and really encouraging and motivating to hear about the tangible impact Small Business of the Match has had on their performance and how enjoyable the experience has been for them.”

After a tough couple of years thanks to the pandemic, shining a spotlight and championing small businesses is something we can all get behind.