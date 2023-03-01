Liverpool face Wolves for the fourth time since the turn of the year on Wednesday evening. Here’s how to watch the match live around the world.

After dropping points away at Crystal Palace on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp has described this week as a “super important” one for his team.

Tonight’s meeting with Wolves is the Reds’ game in hand, before Man United pay a visit to Anfield this coming Sunday.

A win against Julen Lopetegui’s side is essential if Liverpool are to have any chance of securing a top four finish come the end of the season.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, midnight (Thursday) in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on fuboTV Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Wolves and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest Premier League game live on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Football, Csport.tv, Star+, Vivaro Sports+, Setanta Sports 2, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 2, Play Sports 2, Paramount+, Moja TV, Arena Sport 2P, Arena Sport 1, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Astro Supersport, Astro Go, Diema Sport, Play Diema Xtra, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, fuboTV Canada, Migu, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 6, Nova Sports Prime, Cytavision on the Go, Skylink, Canal+ Sport 2, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 1 Finland, V Sport 1, MULTISPORTS 1, WOW, Nova Sports Prime, Now Player, Now E, 622 Now Premier League 2, Spíler2, TV2 Play, SíminnSport, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Vidio, Sport 3, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, sooka, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Viaplay Netherlands, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, Orange Sport 3 Romania, Digi Online, Digi Sport 3 Romania, Prima Play, Prima Sport 3, Orange TV Go, StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2, Arena Sport 1 Slovenia, SuperSport Variety 3, SABC 1, SABC Sport, Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2, Viaplay Sweden, eltaott.tv, True Premier Football HD 3, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Setanta Sports Ukraine, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, VieON, K+ SPORT 1

