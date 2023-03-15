There’s no understating the task before Liverpool at Real Madrid, but it’s not over until it’s over. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were humbled 5-2 at Anfield against the current holders, and head into the second leg of this last 16 tie with a miracle to conjure up.

Only four times has a team progressed after losing a first-leg Champions League knockout game by three or more goals, and Liverpool are one of those clubs.

To borrow Klopp’s words from pre-Barcelona in 2019: “Just try and if we can do it wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way, if you want.”

Up the Reds.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 9pm in Madrid, 4pm in New York, 1pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Univision and TUDN in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Real Madrid vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s second-leg clash on the following channels worldwide:

