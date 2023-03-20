We arrive at a 17-game gap between fixtures, so let’s take a look at what we already know about the kits Liverpool will be wearing next season.

Liverpool signed a deal with Nike ahead of the 2020/21 season, with next term being their fourth with the American manufacturer.

By the time new kits are launched, often towards the end of each campaign, fans will have typically been exposed to various teasers via leaks online.

The rumours for upcoming kit releases have included ’90s throwbacks for the home and away kits, as well as a nod to the extremely popular black goalkeeper kit of 2019/20 with a ‘poison green’ twist.

Here is what we know about the 2023/24 designs.

Home kit

There has been no shortage of spoilers when it comes to the Reds’ home kit for 2023/24.

Numerous reliable sources have posted images of a design not too dissimilar to the one worn currently, but with white cuffs around the neck and sleeves in a move which evokes memories of the 1965 FA Cup win.

Twitter kit enthusiast @KB2X had already shared details of the home kit, which is similar to that worn from 1998 to 2000.

The home shirt will be the first one to be officially unveiled to the public, likely to be launched in May shortly before the end of the season.

Away kit

Images of the new away kit emerged earlier this month, with the colour scheme similar to a design that had been originally rumoured.

The actual design is somewhat less drastic than the mock-ups, and once again provides us with a throwback to the ’90s and a shirt not too dissimilar to the 2017/18 version.

Footy Headlines confirmed the designs leaked by @LivShirtsMuseum and @KB2X.

Third kit

Details of an “abstract” third kit design came back in January, with a colourway currently seen on Liverpool’s alternate goalkeeper kit.

Unlike the home and away kits, there is yet to be a full leak of the club’s third kit for 2023/24.

Liverpool’s rumoured third kit for the 23/24 season ? what do you think about it? pic.twitter.com/gLCMyY8yEn — Mystery Champions (@MysteryChampion) February 22, 2023

However, Footy Headlines, along with many others online, have shared mock-ups of what the design might look like.

Goalkeeper kit

This month, details emerged of a ‘poison green’ feature on Alisson‘s home shirt for next season.

Once again, Footy Headlines revealed details of the predominantly black kit with ‘poison green’ logos.

Here comes the Liverpool 2023-2024 Home Goalkeeper Stadium Replica Shirt leaked, colors as predicted by @FumlerRawk before. @LFC @LivShirtsMuseum pic.twitter.com/qr690wKJ6q — The Liverpool Shirts Museum (@LivShirtsMuseum) March 11, 2023

It is likely to be a popular one among supporters, similar to the black shirt worn by the Brazilian during the title-winning season of 2019/20.

LIVERPOOL GK 23/24: home and away pic.twitter.com/Ad3dC9JWng — fumlerRawk (@FumlerRawk) July 28, 2022

The away goalkeeper colour scheme is set to feature a combination of ‘taxi’ and ‘vivid orange’ with black logos, with Footy Headlines crediting @fumlerRawk and @LivShirtsMuseum on Twitter for the information.