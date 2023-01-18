Liverpool are expected to wear a pale purple shirt with an “abstract” design as part of next season’s Nike third kit, according to new leaks.

It will be the first time the Reds’ outfield players will wear a predominantly purple kit since 2018/19 under New Balance, though this season it has been used for the goalkeepers.

That is according to Footy Headlines, who claim that the colourway for next season’s third kit will be space purple, court purple and white.

‘Space purple’ is said to be the same shade used for the alternate colours on the current home goalkeeper shirt, as seen below on Alisson:

Now, it has been reported that the third kit will feature an “abstract stripe pattern,” though it is explained that “the exact design has not yet been leaked.”

The usually reliable Footy Headlines have produced a mock-up, however, which provides an example of how the design could look:

???????? ?????????: Liverpool 23-24 Third Kit to Feature Abstract Stripe Pattern: https://t.co/IN2aR0vsVN — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) January 18, 2023

It could well be similar to that featured in the current away kit, with an iridescent all-over pattern accenting a white shirt – with fans left divided upon its release.

That can be seen below on Darwin Nunez:

Previously, it was claimed that the third kit would feature a darker grey known as ‘gridiron’, but this appears to have been replaced by ‘court purple’.

Next season’s kits are expected to be based on a similar template to this season’s, which would imply that they will incorporate a crew-neck collar and an all-over print.

The new home shirt appears to have already been leaked, while it is reported that the away kit will be ‘green spark’.