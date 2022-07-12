Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Hypnosis quips for “dizzying” design as Liverpool fans react to new away kit

Liverpool have officially launched their new away kit for the 2022/23 season, and its design is one that has left fans feeling a little dizzy.

Nike has often been asked to deliver a unique kit and they have certainly done so with their latest offering to Reds, with the away kit having a “dizzying” design.

Unveiled on Tuesday morning, the new kit features an iridescent pattern on the front and on its sleeves, with a predominantly white back allowing for player names and numbers.

The design is said to be “inspired by the city’s vibrant music scene and in particular the pioneering role it played in the 90s dance music scene.”

And its reception across social media was an honest one from fans, who had plenty of thoughts on the new look that will be first seen in the pre-season clash with Man United.

 

It lives up to the “dizzying” tag

 

Others were fans of its uniqueness

The kit is only available online now via the official LFC store, with a wider release on August 19, alongside new training kit.

* The new away kit is available to pre-order from the official LFC store here

