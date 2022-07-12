Liverpool have officially launched their new away kit for the 2022/23 season, and its design is one that has left fans feeling a little dizzy.

Nike has often been asked to deliver a unique kit and they have certainly done so with their latest offering to Reds, with the away kit having a “dizzying” design.

Unveiled on Tuesday morning, the new kit features an iridescent pattern on the front and on its sleeves, with a predominantly white back allowing for player names and numbers.

The design is said to be “inspired by the city’s vibrant music scene and in particular the pioneering role it played in the 90s dance music scene.”

And its reception across social media was an honest one from fans, who had plenty of thoughts on the new look that will be first seen in the pre-season clash with Man United.

It lives up to the “dizzying” tag

Reminds me of when stripy shirts sometimes look weird on TV (moire effect?) but maybe this will have some opposite effect on TV. We’ll maybe find out later, #LFC are using it in the ‘friendly’ against #MUFC this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DoerHfXDoc — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) July 12, 2022

"Look into my eyes, look into the eyes, the eyes, the eyes, not around the eyes, don't look around the eyes, look into my eyes… ' pic.twitter.com/xv5VTQDkd8 — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) July 12, 2022

Up the migraine inducing Reds! ? https://t.co/fEna1pUJfo — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) July 12, 2022

Same vibes just went dizzy in ours look at that kit https://t.co/gyFEKIkRzm pic.twitter.com/Dl4sLf31LR — Matty (@matty_mattyr) July 12, 2022

Opponents if they look at our kit for 20 seconds. https://t.co/qFMB6nIxCv pic.twitter.com/IiZJNJqoha — Trent-ThiagoLFC (@TrentThiagoLFC) July 12, 2022

Oh God it’s literally a migraine aura https://t.co/a9bLmMctD0 — Kirsten Amy (@kirstofcomms) July 12, 2022

Others were fans of its uniqueness

Fans always cried out for 'unique kits' well this is certainly unique. Never seen a design like this before. — Lukas?? (@LuksBall) July 12, 2022

Not completely opposed to it but they could've done better. I reckon it'll grow on me as time goes by https://t.co/VsSiXSLPIF — Nate ? (@SimplyNate_) July 12, 2022

Absolutely Stunning, this will be going in My collection, I don't understand why people are trashing it, Definitely getting it and flexing this Beauty ?? — Matty Laird (@LairdMatty) July 12, 2022

I LOVE FUN KITS https://t.co/qD0izAy2ku — angela ? (@astoldbyangela_) July 12, 2022

Absolutely Stunning, this will be going in My collection, I don't understand why people are trashing it, Definitely getting it and flexing this Beauty ?? — Matty Laird (@LairdMatty) July 12, 2022

The kit is only available online now via the official LFC store, with a wider release on August 19, alongside new training kit.

* The new away kit is available to pre-order from the official LFC store here