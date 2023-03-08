★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Wout Weghorst ‘explains’ This Is Anfield gesture – and nobody believes him

Man United striker Wout Weghorst was pictured touching the This Is Anfield sign on Sunday, but he claims it was to “wind up” Virgil van Dijk.

Following United’s 7-0 defeat at Anfield, footage emerged of the two sides lining up in the tunnel to head onto the pitch.

Like Van Dijk, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Weghorst put his hand up to touch the This Is Anfield sign – a tradition among Liverpool players.

The only problem was that the Dutchman is a United player, which led to him being slaughtered on social media for his gesture while quotes from 2018, when he declared himself a Reds fan, resurfaced.

That led Weghorst to explain the situation in a post on his Instagram story on Tuesday evening, insisting he was trying to block Netherlands team-mate Van Dijk.

“I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds,” he wrote.

“From the national team I know that Virgil always touches that sign and the only intention I had was to stop him touching it and wind him up before the game.

“As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Man United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned.”

Only, no one believed his half-hearted defence.

It is remarkable that the situation even required an explanation, but given it came before United’s worst-ever defeat to Liverpool it is a source of amusement on Merseyside.

From Robbie Fowler sniffing grass to Joleon Lescott ‘pocket-tweeting’ a photo of a Mercedes after Aston Villa‘s 6-0 defeat to Liverpool 2016, there have been many like it in football over the years.

But Weghorst’s excuse clearly overlooks the fact it was broadcast on LFCTV.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks