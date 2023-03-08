Man United striker Wout Weghorst was pictured touching the This Is Anfield sign on Sunday, but he claims it was to “wind up” Virgil van Dijk.

Following United’s 7-0 defeat at Anfield, footage emerged of the two sides lining up in the tunnel to head onto the pitch.

Like Van Dijk, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Weghorst put his hand up to touch the This Is Anfield sign – a tradition among Liverpool players.

The only problem was that the Dutchman is a United player, which led to him being slaughtered on social media for his gesture while quotes from 2018, when he declared himself a Reds fan, resurfaced.

That led Weghorst to explain the situation in a post on his Instagram story on Tuesday evening, insisting he was trying to block Netherlands team-mate Van Dijk.

“I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds,” he wrote.

“From the national team I know that Virgil always touches that sign and the only intention I had was to stop him touching it and wind him up before the game.

“As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Man United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned.”

Only, no one believed his half-hearted defence.

It is remarkable that the situation even required an explanation, but given it came before United’s worst-ever defeat to Liverpool it is a source of amusement on Merseyside.

From Robbie Fowler sniffing grass to Joleon Lescott ‘pocket-tweeting’ a photo of a Mercedes after Aston Villa‘s 6-0 defeat to Liverpool 2016, there have been many like it in football over the years.

But Weghorst’s excuse clearly overlooks the fact it was broadcast on LFCTV.