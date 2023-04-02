Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has left Leicester after four years in charge following a run of 17 defeats in 28 league games.

The decision comes as Leicester sit 18th in the league table after a 2-1 away defeat to Crystal Palace.

It was another ex-Liverpool manager that ultimately sealed Rodgers’ fate, with Roy Hodgson picking up all three points in his first game in charge at the club.

A last-minute winner from Jean-Philippe Mateta at Selhurst Park caused the fifth defeat in six for the Foxes, who are currently tied with Southampton as the side with the most Premier League losses this campaign.

Rodgers took charge of Leicester following the sacking of Claude Puel in 2019 and twice went close to securing Champions League football, missing out on the final day of the season on both occasions.

He guided the club to their first-ever FA Cup victory in 2021, defeating Chelsea 1-0 after a long-range strike by Youri Tielemans.

The 50-year-old took Liverpool to within touching distance of the Premier League title in 2013/14, but dropped points against Chelsea and Crystal Palace put paid to the Reds’ hopes of glory in May.

He was replaced by Jurgen Klopp in October 2015 shortly after a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

His three and a half years at Anfield were brought to an end having won only four of the first 11 games of the season in all competitions.