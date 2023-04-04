Jurgen Klopp has made six changes to his starting lineup as Liverpool look to respond at Chelsea after another humbling defeat three days ago.

“It’s not about talking anymore, it’s about delivering,” Klopp insisted on the eve of the trip to Chelsea, and there is no better time to prove it than tonight.

The manager said “there’s only two or three who have their spot safe” and his selection at Stamford Bridge shows just that.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are among those to have been dropped, while Virgil van Dijk misses out due to illness.

Alisson remains in goal, though, behind a back four of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson retains his place and sits alongside James Milner and Curtis Jones in a likely three-man unit.

Darwin Nunez returns to the starting lineup along with the incoming and Roberto Firmino to support Diogo Jota in attack.

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Nunez, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Phillips, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Arthur, Milner, Carvalho, Gakpo, Salah

Chelsea: Kepa; Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Felix, Havertz

Substitutes: Mendy, Badiashile, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Madueke, Mudryk, Pulisic, Sterling