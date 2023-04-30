Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to his lineup for the visit of Tottenham, and it is a milestone appearance in the XI for Luis Diaz.

For only the second time this season, the Reds can win four Premier League games on the bounce.

The “ticket into this team” was made clear by the manager in the lead-up to this game, and he will expect to see the desired intensity against Spurs this afternoon.

And, unsurprisingly, it has seen him keep the changes to a minimum once more.

Alisson starts between the sticks, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson are reunited with Ibrahima Konate.

In midfield, Fabinho starts without the threat of suspension looming over his head and is joined by Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

Mohamed Salah can become equal fifth on the club’s all-time league goalscorers list with a goal, the No. 11 is flanked by Cody Gakpo and Diaz – who is making his first start in 203 days.

When Klopp looks to his bench, he has the likes of Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez to turn to – there is no place for Thiago in the squad, he did missing training during the week.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Carvalho, Jota, Nunez

Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Sanchez, Tanganga, Lenglet, Sarr, Devine, Lucas, Richarlison, Danjuma