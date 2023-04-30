Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley has won all three of Bolton’s player of the season awards, underlining what has been an outstanding campaign at the League One side.

Bradley, who has made 50 appearances, scoring seven goals and assisting six, was named the club’s player of the season, player’s player of the season, and jointly the young player of the season.

It’s been a phenomenal campaign for the young Northern Irishman, whose side secured a play-off spot on Saturday and have already won the EFL Trophy at Wembley last month.

Bradley has also established himself as Northern Ireland’s first-choice right-back thanks to his form with Bolton.

“It’s been a fantastic year and one I’ve really enjoyed,” said Bradley. “I’m thankful to everyone at the club for the support they’ve given me.

“To win these awards is very special and a massive honour. It’s really nice to be voted for by your team-mates, as they’re the ones who see the hard work you put in, and also from the fans. Nothing would be possible without them.

“To put myself in the history of Bolton is a massive honour.”

Young defender is treble Player of the Year to continue superb season with the Whites! ??? Read more ??#bwfc — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) April 29, 2023

Jurgen Klopp was asked about the 19-year-old recently, saying that “the plan at the moment is to bring him back and keep him, but we will see.

“Bring him back, go in the pre-season and then enjoy the steps he made, then we will decide together what we are doing from that moment on.”

Bradley has made five appearances for Liverpool so far, having made his debut in the League Cup last season.

“Everybody speaks positively about him,” added Klopp. “He is our boy, which I like a lot. A super mentality, which is extremely helpful, and all the rest will come – and we are all pretty sure about that.

“Conor will be our player, but how it is in that age group, we have to see if it makes more sense for him going on loan after pre-season or not. We will decide that then and not now.”

Bradley will compete with last summer’s new signing, Calvin Ramsay, to be Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s understudy and it is expected that one of those two will head out on loan next season.

The one that remains at the club could see plenty of action if Liverpool are competing in the Europa League.