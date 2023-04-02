Along with Chelsea team-mate Mason Mount, Liverpool are now reliably touted with an interest in Conor Gallagher, who is “high up” on their list.

Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield is in desperate need of a rebuild, and a 4-1 defeat to Man City on Saturday only hammered that home further.

Though the manager singled out Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as two of only four players to perform “OK” at the Etihad, the reality is that their quality is way off at present.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur are all due to depart, while James Milner could follow if he does not sign a new contract.

There could even be doubts over Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho, who have not been regulars over the past four months, which shows the scale of the rebuild.

Mount has been widely reported as a target, while Jude Bellingham is the No. 1 priority, but the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney has now revealed interest in Gallagher.

Gallagher has made 33 appearances for Chelsea this season but only 12 as a starter, and is a player the Blues “would at least consider an approach for.”

The 23-year-old is “high up on Liverpool’s list for midfield reinforcements,” with the belief that he “has exactly the kind of energy and attributes that could go to another level” at Anfield.

It is explained that, as with Mount, Gallagher would be more attainable this summer as Chelsea are required to recoup funds to fall in line with Financial Fair Play.

Signing Gallagher would certainly make sense for Liverpool on a number of levels, not least his style of play as an all-action No. 8.

The midfielder ranks highly in terms of defensive output, but also in terms of progressive play and creativity, with the Englishman in the 86th percentile for midfielders across Europe in terms of expected goals (xG) and assists (xA).

His contract with Chelsea runs until 2025, meaning he will have two years left this summer, which could open him up to offers if he is not open to extending.

Gallagher has previously spent time on loan with Charlton, Swansea, West Brom and Crystal Palace – the latter two spells in the Premier League – and also has six England caps.

No price tag has been suggested at this stage, though Newcastle, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace were all interested in January.