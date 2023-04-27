Mohamed Salah‘s Premier League record of 32 goals in a 38-game season has now been broken by Erling Haaland, after his latest strike for Man City.

Haaland’s goal, as his team beat Arsenal 4-1, took the Man City striker past Salah’s tally and onto 33 for the Premier League season.

Salah, who set the record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season, scored his 32 in 2017/18 – his debut campaign for Liverpool.

Now, Haaland has also managed to break the record in his first season for his new club. In all competitions, the Norwegian has 49 goals in 42 games so far.

Despite the forward’s numbers, it is almost impossible for him to reach Dixie Dean’s record of 60 league goals, scored across 39 matches for Everton in the 1927/28 top-flight season.

After Man City‘s win against Arsenal, Haaland is averaging a goal every 70.4 minutes in the league this season.

The next best, Harry Kane, has one every 119.4 minutes, while Roberto Firmino has the third-best average of a goal every 126.4 minutes.

Salah isn’t doing too badly himself either, of course.

While, like everyone else, he is some way off Haaland’s tally, Salah has still managed 26 in all competitions and has stepped up for big games.

Four more goals for the Egyptian this campaign would mean that he has scored 20 or more Premier League goals in five of his six campaigns since joining Liverpool.

It seems like every week now Salah is surpassing another Liverpool legend on the all-time top scorers list.

The 30-year-old has netted 183 times for the Reds in 299 matches. That tally is the joint-sixth most in Liverpool history, alongside Robbie Fowler.

Only Steven Gerrard, Billy Liddell, Gordon Hodgson, Roger Hunt and Ian Rush have scored more – not a bad group to be in the company of!