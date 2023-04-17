Liverpool produced their best away showing of the calendar year to spank Leeds 6-1, with Diogo Jota finally back on the scoresheet.

Leeds United 1-6 Liverpool

Premier League (30), Elland Road

April 17, 2023

Goals: Gakpo 35′, Salah 39′ 64′, Jota 53′ 73′, Nunez 90′; Sinisterra 48′

Diaz back but why no Darwin?

Finally back in the matchday squad was our best outfield performer by a distance in the early part of the season, Luis Diaz.

The Colombian has been a huge miss, even taking out his goalscoring potential and technical level of play – he simply works relentlessly, is powerful and absolutely rapid, all massive factors the Reds have been dismal without having enough of this term.

He only got ten minutes, but he got a big cheer from the crowd and a warm welcome from his teammates.

And then there’s Darwin Nunez. The potential club record signing has been on the periphery of late, not having his usual chaotic impact on games but also not starting them.

Despite a lack of goals and cutting-edge in recent games, there were no drastic shake-ups to the attack and clearly Jurgen Klopp feels the Uruguayan has work to do to get back into the line-up.

Perhaps the goal for him as we moved into stoppage time will help confidence there, too.

The curious case of Jota

Half an hour into the match, there is definitely a question to be asked: should Diogo Jota be on the pitch?

The Portuguese forward was out with a long time with an injury which affects speed of movement and, quite frankly, he hasn’t been up to scratch since returning.

He looks ponderous and slow on the turn or the… deep breath… sprint, doesn’t have a fleet of foot movement about him and from a technical perspective is all over the place.

Misplaced passes, running into players, an inability to take on his markers and no threat on goal at all – Jota is miles removed from his old predatory self, let alone one who could contribute significantly in an underperforming team.

And then he steps up to provide a crucial second goal and scores the third and fifth himself.

Jota covered a good bit of ground after winning back possession, though the pass was poorly placed and weighted – Salah’s sharpness made it an assist, spinning and firing in first time. There was nothing misplaced or bad about his finish though, with a run through and first-time strike ending a drought of more than a year without a goal – hopefully this can be a springboard for better, more consistently.

Diaz’s return will put real pressure on after a couple of run-outs – but he certainly seems to be a Klopp favourite.

A win away from home?!

Incredible – Liverpool picked up three points in the Premier League which didn’t come at Anfield!

This was the first time since mid-February that we’ve managed it; removing games in the FA Cup or those where the opposition goalkeeper was sent-off in the opening 25 minutes, it’s our first proper away win since Boxing Day.

Since that Aston Villa game it’s five defeats, two draws and a single win at Newcastle on the road, making this a massively welcome return to form.

What’s every bit as important, though, is what comes after. The Reds have to play West Ham, Leicester and Southampton away from home before season’s end.

They are all poor, two are in the bottom three. They are all teams we’d usually wipe the floor with. That’s what has to happen, now we’ve rediscovered how to play on the front foot, score goals and see out a win one way or another.

The improbable resurgence of Curtis Jones

There were a few unusual things to happen on the night, including the Jota goals and the win on the road, but another came in the form of a Curtis Jones assist.

In short, this was richly deserved.

Having barely had sidelined for months, Jones has now started the last three league matches in a row, earning a spot in Klopp’s (yet again) restructured midfield.

His chance might have come as a result of injuries to others this time, but he’s made the most of it with some controlled and accomplished – and hard-working – displays.

Here came end product, and he’s in the side on merit right now – ahead of Thiago no least.

Can we keep it going?

We’ve had a couple of big wins this season. They are great, but we seek consistency.

Last time we battered a team – Man United, remember that?! – we went on and lost to relegation-threatened Bournemouth immediately after.

Liverpool cannot afford to do that any more. Next up it’s Nottingham Forest at home, a truly winnable game and a must-win one if we do harbour any lingering hopes of finishing in the top four.

There’s no real reason why we shouldn’t, given defeats and dismal showings by Newcastle and Spurs at the weekend, but now the likes of Brighton and Aston Villa are in much better form too.

Indeed, three points here doesn’t actually lift Liverpool out of eighth place. All we can do is keep winning now, particularly with four of our next five games to come at Anfield.

Points are there to be won and if we do, we’ll climb that table. Perhaps it’s not all over just yet.