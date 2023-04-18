★ PREMIUM
Gravenberch update, centre-back rumours & Diaz joy – Latest LFC News

After an emphatic 6-1 victory over Leeds, today’s news overview includes a Ryan Gravenberch update, all of the reaction from Elland Road and some new defensive links.

 

Bayern Munich reveal Gravenberch stance

2NGHBM9 Paris, France - February 14: Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munchen thanks supporters for standing during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Munchen at Parc des Princes on February 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images) (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Just Pictures/Sipa USA)

Having been strongly linked with a move to Merseyside in recent days, it appears that signing Gravenberch might not be as straightforward as first suspected.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has indicated that Bayern Munich have no desire to sell the midfielder this summer, describing Gravenberch as “definitely not for sale” in a recent interview.

Plettenberg revealed that both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the 20-year-old, but insists that the German side are keen to work with the player beyond this season.

Former Netherlands midfielder Raphael van der Vaart told Ziggo Sport that Gravenberch is superior to Jude Bellingham “in every way” amid rumours of interest from elsewhere.

The accuracy of those reports remains to be seen, but it certainly appears that Gravenberch is very much on Liverpool’s radar as they look to rebuild the midfield for next season.

 

Leeds reaction

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Luis Diaz relished his return from injury having been kept out of action for six months, admitting he is “so happy to be back” after his substitute appearance

 

Defenders linked & Nottingham Forest referee confirmed

ZEIST, NETHERLANDS - Monday, June 13, 2022: Netherlands' head coach Louis Van Gaal (L) with Jurriën Timber during a training session at the KNVB Campus ahead of the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between the Netherlands and Wales. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jurrien Timber has emerged as a potential defensive target for the Reds, with reports by Voetbalprimeur suggesting that the 21-year-old’s partner has searched for properties on Merseyside

  • Liverpool are also said to be on a “long list of admirers” for Torino defender Per Schuurs according to Tuttosport

  • The Premier League have confirmed their officials for the next round of fixtures, with Michael Oliver set to take charge of this weekend’s visit of Nottingham Forest

 

What else is happening?

DOHA, QATAR - Tuesday, November 22, 2022: Argentina's captain Lionel Messi prepares to take a penalty kick during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing Lionel Messi back to the Nou Camp (Sky Sports)

  • Man City have submitted an application to increase the capacity of the Etihad to 60,000, they might need to order some bigger flags to cover the empty seats if that goes through! (Daily Mail)

  • Besiktas are said to be considering extending Dele Alli’s stay at the club despite making only 17 appearances this season (Express)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

It would be rude not to watch them all again, wouldn’t it?

The Champions League is back this evening and there are two options to pick from.

You can either tune in to watch Frank Lampard’s Chelsea be humbled again by Real Madrid or see if Serie A leaders Napoli can overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Milan. We know which one we’d prefer to watch.

Chelsea are on BT Sport 1 while Napoli’s clash with AC Milan will be shown on BT Sport 2, with both games kicking off at 8pm (BST).

