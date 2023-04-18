After an emphatic 6-1 victory over Leeds, today’s news overview includes a Ryan Gravenberch update, all of the reaction from Elland Road and some new defensive links.

Bayern Munich reveal Gravenberch stance

Having been strongly linked with a move to Merseyside in recent days, it appears that signing Gravenberch might not be as straightforward as first suspected.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has indicated that Bayern Munich have no desire to sell the midfielder this summer, describing Gravenberch as “definitely not for sale” in a recent interview.

Plettenberg revealed that both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the 20-year-old, but insists that the German side are keen to work with the player beyond this season.

Former Netherlands midfielder Raphael van der Vaart told Ziggo Sport that Gravenberch is superior to Jude Bellingham “in every way” amid rumours of interest from elsewhere.

The accuracy of those reports remains to be seen, but it certainly appears that Gravenberch is very much on Liverpool’s radar as they look to rebuild the midfield for next season.

Leeds reaction

Diogo Jota expressed relief in finally ending his 372-day goal drought, revealing “everything becomes easier” following a brace at Elland Road

Luis Diaz relished his return from injury having been kept out of action for six months, admitting he is “so happy to be back” after his substitute appearance

Defenders linked & Nottingham Forest referee confirmed

Jurrien Timber has emerged as a potential defensive target for the Reds, with reports by Voetbalprimeur suggesting that the 21-year-old’s partner has searched for properties on Merseyside

Liverpool are also said to be on a “long list of admirers” for Torino defender Per Schuurs according to Tuttosport

The Premier League have confirmed their officials for the next round of fixtures, with Michael Oliver set to take charge of this weekend’s visit of Nottingham Forest

What else is happening?

Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing Lionel Messi back to the Nou Camp (Sky Sports)

Man City have submitted an application to increase the capacity of the Etihad to 60,000, they might need to order some bigger flags to cover the empty seats if that goes through! (Daily Mail)

Besiktas are said to be considering extending Dele Alli’s stay at the club despite making only 17 appearances this season (Express)

Video of the day and match of the night

It would be rude not to watch them all again, wouldn’t it?

The Champions League is back this evening and there are two options to pick from.

You can either tune in to watch Frank Lampard’s Chelsea be humbled again by Real Madrid or see if Serie A leaders Napoli can overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Milan. We know which one we’d prefer to watch.

Chelsea are on BT Sport 1 while Napoli’s clash with AC Milan will be shown on BT Sport 2, with both games kicking off at 8pm (BST).