Liverpool finally got back to winning ways on Monday with a thumping 6-1 win over relegation-threatened Leeds, on an emotional night for Luis Diaz.

It was the first win in six games for Liverpool and only the fourth away from home all season in the Premier League, providing a much-needed three points as the Reds look to end the campaign on a high.

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both netted braces on the way to a comprehensive victory, making the picture look slightly rosier in an otherwise difficult period.

The game also saw the return of Diaz following six months out with a knee injury, and the forward took to social media to express his delight at being back.

It was a big night for the Colombian, who came off the bench to make his first appearance since the 3-2 defeat away at Arsenal back in October.

Virgil van Dijk responded to recent criticism with a composed display at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, and followed it up with an understated post on Instagram, lining up with team-mates prior to kickoff.

Darwin Nunez was among the goalscorers at Elland Road, joining the likes of Cody Gakpo and Ibrahima Konate in taking to Instagram to share the joy of picking up all three points.

It was a big win for the Reds after recent struggles away from home, with the scoreline reflecting the dominance and the difference between the two sides.

Nottingham Forest are up next for Liverpool, as they look to put together a positive end to what has been a tough season.

More of that please, Reds!