It is well known that Harvey Elliott was a Liverpool supporter growing up, but the youngster has revealed how he was close to joining Real Madrid before moving to Anfield.

Elliott is living every young Liverpool fan’s dream by playing for his boyhood club.

That dream very nearly didn’t come true, though.

Talking on the We Are Liverpool podcast, Elliott revealed how close he was to joining Real Madrid before signing for the Reds.

“I was close to going to Madrid, and then I think Liverpool came in. As soon as I heard that they came in, that was it,” revealed the 20-year-old.

In 2020, the Athletic reported that the attacking midfielder was given a tour of the Bernabeu and even offered the chance to meet Sergio Ramos as Madrid tried to procure his services.

Elliott declined the meeting, citing how Ramos’ challenge on Mo Salah had forced the Egyptian off in the 2018 Champions League final.

The Liverpool midfielder went on to explain his decision for changing destination to Merseyside, saying: “My heart was set on it just because, mainly, being a Liverpool fan, all the family.

“It was my dad’s dream to play for Liverpool himself – he didn’t quite make it in that way, my little brother as well.

“My little brother is a massive Liverpool supporter, probably one of the biggest I’ve ever seen in my life.”

There was another reason for turning down Madrid, though.

“Also something that played a big part as well was my brother and sister, moving them abroad,” added Elliott.

He continued: “It’s a new culture, different language, they were such a young age as well to kind of pluck them away from everything.

“For me, it wasn’t that bad because I knew I’d be able to make friends in the team and stuff like that, and to be able to hang around with them.

“Settling in for me wasn’t a problem, it was just about my family.

“I just wanted them to be happy as much as anything. I mean [Liverpool], what a place to be living.”

Elliott has already won the FA Cup and League Cup, as well as being part of the squad to win the Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Premier League title.

The youngster spoke about how much comes to him with with information that he didn’t even know!

Elliott joked: “I’m like ‘where did you get that from?’ and he’s like ‘I don’t know, I heard it from such and such in the players’ lounge’.

“He’s so happy just being in and around the team, seeing the players on a daily basis, coming to training, the games and stuff like that.

“I’ve never seen him so happy in my life. For him to be that happy, for me, it puts a massive smile on [my face] and just brings me a buzz.

“For him to be living the dream as well, essentially, it’s just lovely.”

Things came full circle for Elliott when he played a part in both legs against Madrid as Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League this season.

He will hope to create better memories of the Bernabeu if he is to visit with Liverpool again.