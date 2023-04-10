Roberto Firmino has spoken for the first time since it was confirmed he will leave Liverpool this summer, admitting it leaves him “emotional.”

The Brazilian scored a late equaliser as the Reds came from behind to draw 2-2 with top-of-the-league Arsenal, before describing himself as “emotional” about his impending departure.

Firmino took his tally up to 11 goals against the Gunners in all competitions, telling reporters after the match about the “new situation” he is experiencing in terms of leaving a club he feels so synonymous with.

“I won’t say much, because otherwise I’ll get emotional,” Firmino told ESPN Brasil after his crucial leveller at Anfield.

“Because it’s a beautiful legacy with a beautiful history, at such a big club.

“I’m very happy and grateful to God for everything we have built here. But it’s a new situation for me, I’ve never been through it.

“I’ve been praying a lot for God to keep me and help me in this process.

“I’m working hard, always ready to help the team, and we’re together until the end.

“I want to finish well here with my team-mates.”

It is the first time Firmino has spoken publicly about his upcoming Liverpool exit, after it was reported last month that he had informed Jurgen Klopp personally about his decision.

Since the news came out, the 31-year-old has got himself on the scoresheet in two successive Anfield appearances from the bench, also registering an assist during the emphatic 7-0 victory over Man United.

The forward will leave Anfield this summer following eight successful years, scoring 109 goals across all competitions and collecting every winner’s medal available to him.

It will be an emotional farewell at the end of the season, with his last game at Anfield set to be the clash with Aston Villa on May 20.