Despite watching another 0-0 draw against Chelsea, there were plenty of things for Liverpool supporters to talk about.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side fell further from their goal of finishing in the top four as they drew against a struggling Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge.

Despite remaining seven points adrift of Tottenham, thanks to the 0-0 draw, Liverpool can’t count the night as a successful one due to Brighton beating Bournemouth to move three points clear of the Reds with a game in hand.

It has now been nearly the equivalent of five full 90-minute matches since there was a goal between Liverpool and Chelsea.

While incident on the pitch was scarce, supporters still found points to debate from the night.

Henderson’s frustration at Alisson

Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker yelling at each other. #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/SmL1wWb9iY — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) April 4, 2023

Alisson is one of the few Liverpool players to come out of this season with any credit but Jordan Henderson didn’t let that stop him from shouting at his goalkeeper after a mix up in the box with Joel Matip.

The teammates exchanged strong words but appeared to make up at full-time as they headed down the tunnel.

Some didn’t mind the passion displayed by the captain while others were more critical:

I have no issue with Henderson have a go at Alisson if he thought there was an issue that needed resolving. I want to see passion and leadership from our captain, especially when we’re struggling. — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) April 4, 2023

Personally, I’m fine with Henderson having a go at Alisson if he thought he should’ve shouted to Matip. He’s the captain, it’s his job. He also turned around & told Matip he did shout. I’d be far more annoyed if the captain was a shrinking violet. Everyone hates him though so ???? — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) April 4, 2023

Jordan Henderson giving it to Alisson on the pitch forgetting there’s only one of them comes out of this season with any sort of credit in the bank and it’s not Jordan Henderson — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) April 4, 2023

Henderson has no business telling Alisson how to do his job. Complete opposite ends of performance all season. And watch when the ball goes over the top, Henderson stops backing up play and watches while Chelsea players run past him so Matip's header then goes to opposition. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 4, 2023

Henderson constantly shouting at everyone else, getting up on Alisson who is the best player in the team is unbelievable. — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) April 4, 2023

Henderson being able to shout at world class players like Alisson doesn’t sit right with me — Emre (@L4AliveWaIz) April 4, 2023

Bringing Nunez off

Klopp’s substitutions came under fire against Man City and did so again at Chelsea.

One change that was heavily questioned came after 79 minutes when Darwin Nunez was withdrawn for James Milner.

Many questioned why Diogo Jota was left on the pitch despite playing poorly, while the Uruguayan was brought off:

The fact Jota has managed to stay on the field longer than Nunez and Firmino genuinely defies belief — george (@georgeewhiite) April 4, 2023

Taking off Nunez and leaving Jota out there was a strange one. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 4, 2023

It could be concerns over fitness driving it, but find it difficult to understand Darwin Nuñez getting hooked early. Liverpool desperately need him to find consistency before next season if they are to get back to where they want to be and limiting his minutes won’t help. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) April 4, 2023

Jurgen Klopp substitutions have been shocking all season. Taking off Firmino who played well instead of Jota, taking off Nunez who has no help when we needed a goal, keeping Jones on for 80 minutes and still finding a way to bring on 37 year old James Milner. Bizarre. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 4, 2023

@ Jurgen stop subbing off Nunez please and thank you — GCIIMessi (PixelPrintDesign) (@GCIIMessi) April 4, 2023

Kante excelling, again

N’Golo Kante is an excellent player and was one of the best midfielders in the world at his peak.

However, in recent years he’s hardly featured for Chelsea due to injury issues. Liverpool fans have noticed, though, how he always seems to come back for the games against the Reds, and then plays particularly well.

On this occasion, he returned to make his first start since August and, you guessed it, was arguably Chelsea‘s best player:

Ah, nice to see the biannual tradition of ‘Kante is fit to have a belter game against Liverpool’ is still going strong in 2023. https://t.co/DtE4wpavTO — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) April 4, 2023

Death, taxes, Kante fit for Liverpool https://t.co/xPkkhhMfrt — R8 ?? (@Nabyllionaire) April 4, 2023

Its stunning that N'golo Kante, having been injured for months, started the Liverpool match and not only outclassed players who have been fit but also outran them during Ramadan!

I'm grateful for that pint-sized keg of dynamite! — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) April 5, 2023

I see Kante has been temporarily resurrected from the dead for his annual man of the match performance against Liverpool. Again. — Luke ? (@LukeWhosTalking) April 4, 2023

Kante now there’s no more Liverpool matches this season pic.twitter.com/VawO5ub4u4 — Sam Evans (@Samboevans) April 5, 2023

Kante seeing Liverpool on the schedule pic.twitter.com/ynuMTQAEdX https://t.co/UL0gI0InaC — tay lor (@1btec_) April 4, 2023

The Frenchman has just made just four appearances all season but has played under three different managers in that time.

Nothing up front

While they have been far too open defensively, Liverpool have still scored plenty of goals this season and provided attacking threat, especially at home.

The goals are drying up now, though. Since beating Man United 7-0, Liverpool have scored just once in four games.

Chelsea – 1 shot Liverpool have generated 0.1 xG in total across their last three second halves. Bleak. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) April 4, 2023

Fans were quick to react to this worrying statistic from Andrew Beasley:

And conceding 10 chanes per half too…absolute https://t.co/Wiw1wZPErb players needed without doubt but a major tactical review required also. https://t.co/h1tELtyqxE — Ian Ryan (@Bigredryan) April 5, 2023

Concede 10 chances for every 1 we create, all season, and we wonder why we're so utterly shite now. — Jimmy Hell V2 (@SeeingRedv2) April 4, 2023

Seriously, what in fuck's name happens at half time with Liverpool? All season we've had it. — Super Furry Animal (@MARKOCO24434497) April 4, 2023

Absolutely DIRE. Creating fuck all! https://t.co/EKFrA5B5bB — Myles Doran (@MylesDoran) April 4, 2023

It is just so hard to watch.

A dire game of football

Liverpool weren’t the only team to underperform on the night.

Both sides were there for the taking and neither had the cutting edge to inflict the necessary damage on the other.

It was the definition of eleventh vs. eighth:

Both teams equally shite, just Chelsea better at the basics. — Ian Young ????? (@ianyoungkop) April 4, 2023

Got to be one of the worst games I’ve seen this, proper two bang average sides — Thomas Lee ? (@tomozlee09) April 4, 2023

Quite frankly whoever decided we needed another 5 minutes of this game is a sadistic psychopath — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) April 4, 2023

The standard on display last night was absolutely abysmal. Awful game of Football. pic.twitter.com/iRmftjFINs — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) April 5, 2023

The last four games between Chelsea and Liverpool: ? 0-0

? 0-0

? 0-0

? 0-0 Is that the worst big 6 fixture in the Premier League? ???? pic.twitter.com/NnwUiP7DNS — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) April 5, 2023

Any chance of scoring and perhaps winning any time soon, Liverpool? Please.