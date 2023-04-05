★ PREMIUM
Jordan Henderson’s words for Alisson and 5 things fans are talking about

Despite watching another 0-0 draw against Chelsea, there were plenty of things for Liverpool supporters to talk about.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side fell further from their goal of finishing in the top four as they drew against a struggling Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge.

Despite remaining seven points adrift of Tottenham, thanks to the 0-0 draw, Liverpool can’t count the night as a successful one due to Brighton beating Bournemouth to move three points clear of the Reds with a game in hand.

It has now been nearly the equivalent of five full 90-minute matches since there was a goal between Liverpool and Chelsea.

While incident on the pitch was scarce, supporters still found points to debate from the night.

 

Henderson’s frustration at Alisson

Alisson is one of the few Liverpool players to come out of this season with any credit but Jordan Henderson didn’t let that stop him from shouting at his goalkeeper after a mix up in the box with Joel Matip.

The teammates exchanged strong words but appeared to make up at full-time as they headed down the tunnel.

Some didn’t mind the passion displayed by the captain while others were more critical:

 

Bringing Nunez off

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp shakes hands with Darwin Núñez as substitute Mohamed Salah comes on for Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp’s substitutions came under fire against Man City and did so again at Chelsea.

One change that was heavily questioned came after 79 minutes when Darwin Nunez was withdrawn for James Milner.

Many questioned why Diogo Jota was left on the pitch despite playing poorly, while the Uruguayan was brought off:

 

Kante excelling, again

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Chelsea's N'Golo Kanté during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

N’Golo Kante is an excellent player and was one of the best midfielders in the world at his peak.

However, in recent years he’s hardly featured for Chelsea due to injury issues. Liverpool fans have noticed, though, how he always seems to come back for the games against the Reds, and then plays particularly well.

On this occasion, he returned to make his first start since August and, you guessed it, was arguably Chelsea‘s best player:

The Frenchman has just made just four appearances all season but has played under three different managers in that time.

 

Nothing up front

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez reacts during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While they have been far too open defensively, Liverpool have still scored plenty of goals this season and provided attacking threat, especially at home.

The goals are drying up now, though. Since beating Man United 7-0, Liverpool have scored just once in four games.

Fans were quick to react to this worrying statistic from Andrew Beasley:

It is just so hard to watch.

 

A dire game of football

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool weren’t the only team to underperform on the night.

Both sides were there for the taking and neither had the cutting edge to inflict the necessary damage on the other.

It was the definition of eleventh vs. eighth:

Any chance of scoring and perhaps winning any time soon, Liverpool? Please.

