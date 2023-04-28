Team news has been the order of the day as Liverpool and Tottenham prepare to face each other this Sunday.

Who can play at the weekend?

Jurgen Klopp updated us on who is fit and available to play against Tottenham in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

Having missed the Reds’ trip to West Ham with injury, Klopp said Ibrahima Konate “will be back.”

Unfortunately, Diogo Jota “got a knock in his back” on Wednesday “but should be alright” for Sunday, said the manager.

Klopp also had updates on Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whom he said were both back in training.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be without their goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris.

Spurs’ interim manager, Ryan Mason, confirmed the Frenchman “won’t be available” after going off at half time in Tottenham‘s 6-1 defeat against Newcastle last Sunday.

The visitors will also be without Yves Bissouma (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Emerson Royal (knee).

3 things today

Jordan Henderson has declared, on Sky Sports, that winning the Champions League is his favourite memory in a Liverpool shirt

Klopp believes Curtis Jones is looked upon harshly by certain fans because he is “our own,” and people would prefer “fancy big transfers” – he’s not wrong

Joe Hardy, who used to play for the Reds, has told This Is Anfield that he thinks Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton “should make it in the first team” – we’ll see what happens in pre-season when he is back from injury

Your rumour round-up

According to L’Equipe, several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, are interested in Nice’s central defender, Jean-Clair Todibo

Fabio Carvalho has been “recommended to Galatasaray,” report Turkish outlet Takvim – you would imagine it would signal the end of his Liverpool should this move ever happen

Peter O’Rourke of Football Insider writes that Liverpool are “monitoring” PSG’s midfielder, Renato Sanches – we would take this one with a pinch of salt

Latest chat from elsewhere

Harry Kane held an “honest conversation” with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to try to revive his team’s season – let’s hope they don’t work too quickly!

The deadline for ownership bids for Man United “is understood” to be 10pm (BST) on Friday, “after which club owners, the Glazer family, will assess their position,” report BBC Sport

After losing 4-1 to Newcastle, Sean Dyche insisted that Everton can still stay up but now “it is about walking the walk” – they’ll be strolling down to the Championship, hopefully

Video of the day

Joe Gomez has never scored a goal on the pitch for Liverpool, but here he is showing he certainly doesn’t lack the ability to shoot.

Match of the night is Blackpool vs. Millwall in the Championship.

It is a game that will have consequences at both ends of the table, as the hosts fight to stay in the division, while Millwall seek a play-off spot.

The match kicks off at 8pm (BST) and is on Sky Sports Football.