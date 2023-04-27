Liverpool owner John W. Henry was spotted in the stands as Liverpool beat West Ham 2-1, with Jurgen Klopp revealing “talks” beforehand.

The Reds fought back from an early setback to clinch a third consecutive win in midweek, with Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip scoring the goals.

It keeps alive their late-season push for the Champions League spots, which comes at a vital time, with preparations for the transfer window well underway.

The sight of Fenway Sports Group figurehead Henry in the stands at the London Stadium was an intriguing one, then, given he rarely attends Liverpool games.

And speaking to reporters in his post-match press conference, Klopp explained that he met with the club’s owner in the team hotel the night before.

“I had talks last night,” he said.

“We spoke already. It was last night in the hotel. We already had talks – a talk.”

Asked if he expected the visit, Klopp replied: “I knew that he would come here.”

Henry, who resides in the United States, last attended a Liverpool game in August – the 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth, which came days before the end of the summer transfer window.

It may simply have been a coincidence, particularly with London arguably more accessible to the Boston-based businessman.

But those “talks” on Tuesday evening are likely to have included the club’s plans for the upcoming window, with Klopp awaiting a much-needed rebuild of the squad.

Much could still hinge on where Liverpool finish in the Premier League – and whether they qualify for the Champions League, the Europa League or even the Europa Conference League – but FSG are expected to provide funds regardless.

At least two midfielders are likely to be signed, as Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur and possible James Milner all leave.

There could be further reinforcement at centre-back, too, while a new addition to the goalkeeper ranks would depend on the futures of Adrian – out of contract in July – and Caoimhin Kelleher.