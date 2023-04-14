Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Arsenal supporters following their response to the Hillsborough tributes during the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

An impeccably-observed minute’s silence took place prior to kickoff in Sunday’s encounter, rightly prompting warm approval from Liverpool Football Club, supporters and survivor groups.

The manager was asked about the respect shown by the away following amid vile chanting heard during other matches far too frequently.

“First and foremost it was probably the most respectful minute’s silence I’ve ever witnessed,” said Klopp of Arsenal‘s exceptional reaction to the events before the game.

“There was absolutely no noise apart from a little baby and that was absolutely fine, that you could hear the baby showed how silent it was.

“I have to say, it was really obvious how the Arsenal supporters in that moment [showed respect], it was really touching.”

The comments come shortly after both Man City and Chelsea condemned their own supporters for songs about the Hillsborough disaster in Liverpool’s two previous away fixtures.

Klopp spoke about the distasteful nature of songs that the club have had to endure, admitting that he has “no explanation” for why that sort of behaviour takes place.

“I have no explanation for the others, football supporters can be a really mean group,” he continued.

“I think the more attention you give it, the more often they will do it.

“It’s not so much how other people think about our situation and that specific case as well, it is much more how we think about it.

“The really special thing is that we as a Liverpool family come together in these decisive moments.”

Klopp was speaking the day before the club will mark the 34th anniversary of the tragedy, telling reporters that he and captain Jordan Henderson will visit the memorial in a gesture that he feels no “duty” in carrying out.

Class costs nothing and it was pleasing to see Arsenal as a club pay their respects in such a positive manner.