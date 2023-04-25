Jurgen Klopp had injury updates on three players as Liverpool prepare for their trip to West Ham.

Struggling with recurring injury problems, Naby Keita hasn’t featured in any of Liverpool’s last nine league games.

He is now edging close to his latest return, though, and Klopp provided an update on the midfielder’s fitness.

The German said: “If everything goes well today [Tuesday], he could be in partial training today. Not full training, his own programme. Much closer.”

He won’t play any part against West Ham.

Meanwhile, Klopp also revealed Ibrahima Konate has had an issue this week, but is “positive” about him playing at against West Ham.

Konate has played nine out of the last nine matches for Liverpool but, seems to pick up minor knocks frequently.

“Ibou, we need to see how it is with him but at the moment, I’m rather positive,” explained the manager.

Roberto Firmino is also out against West Ham, and Tottenham on Sunday.

After being ruled out, there were worries that he might have played his last game for Liverpool, given the tendency for injuries to drag on longer than expected, this season.

However, Klopp didn’t suggest this was the case, saying: “This week, no, but at the end of the week I hope he’s closer.”

Liverpool now have four matches in 11 days, meaning rotation is likely after fielding the same 11 for three consecutive matches.

On his unchanged teams, Klopp said: “Sometimes you start the same lineup because you don’t have alternatives, this time it is different.

“We had options to start differently as well. It’s clear in the few sessions we had, that the players have to prove themselves [that] they want to start again, and the others have to show me they want to start.”

Luis Diaz and Thiago are both yet to start since returning from lay-offs.

The latter is more likely than the former to get the nod for this one, as Diaz is still regaining match fitness after over six months out.