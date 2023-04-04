★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez reacts during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans rue “another worrying trend” in “one of the worst games”

Liverpool supporters were again left disappointed as the Reds failed to take advantage of Chelsea‘s poor form, only managing a 0-0 draw.

While Liverpool did avoid a fourth consecutive defeat, the travelling fans were still subject to another stale performance as the Reds failed to create any real goalscoring opportunities.

Excluding penalty shootouts, it has now been over 445 minutes since a goal was scored in this fixture.

Here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted to the 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

 

It was more of the same from Liverpool…

“Disjointed team with no clue or direction! Even started arguing with each other now.”

Jack Mason on Facebook.

 

Almost everyone came in for criticism…

“Shocking performance by Jones, Jota, Tsimkas, Gomez. How Chelsea never scored. If we play like that against Arsenal god help us.”

John Millington on Facebook.

Curtis Jones isn’t good enough! Very poor pass in the box, completely miscontrols a cross and generally loses the ball and passes backwards.”

Jacky60 commented on This Is Anfield.

 

There were mixed feelings on Klopp’s subs…

 

In truth, neither team impressed…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

