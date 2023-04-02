★ PREMIUM
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 8, 2023: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans torn on Conor Gallagher rumours – as Chelsea fans all say same thing

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Liverpool, with supporters left divided by the rumours.

As Jurgen Klopp plots the rebuild of his midfield in the summer transfer window, the likes of Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes are being pursued.

But the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney – later corroborated by the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle – has now claimed that Gallagher is also one of the Reds’ options.

The 23-year-old ticks a lot of boxes for Liverpool, as young, homegrown, versatile and industrious, while Chelsea‘s bloated squad and need to raise funds this summer makes him a viable candidate.

However, the news of interest in the England international has left fans torn.

 

Many Liverpool fans see sense in the interest…

 

But others are concerned about the new links…

 

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans seem unanimous on their No. 23 as not-so-super sub…

Gallagher is clearly not a popular player among many Chelsea fans, who view him as symbolic of Graham Potter’s limp spell in charge so far.

But the verdict within the Liverpool support is more optimistic, as despite some supporters being wary of a potential move for the Englishman, others see him as perfect for Klopp’s system.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether the Reds will pursue him as an active target, but interest in Gallagher is worth keeping an eye on.

