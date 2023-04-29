Liverpool host Tottenham on Sunday and Jurgen Klopp is expected to stick largely with the team that has won three consecutive league games.

Liverpool finally look like they are beginning to build some momentum, after an arduous campaign in which they have been inconsistent at best.

A slightly altered system, which sees Trent Alexander-Arnold play more centrally while in possession, has helped the Reds find some form.

Klopp, though, has stopped short of saying his side had regained consistency.

While Champions League qualification is fairly unrealistic, Liverpool’s form could still help them nail down a spot in that competition or next season’s Europa League.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up against Tottenham.

Team news

Here’s what Klopp told reporters in his press conference:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Tottenham

Klopp has only made one change in the last four matches – Joel Matip replacing the injured Konate against West Ham.

The boss said that “the ticket into this team will be the readiness to counter-press,” and added that this has created “a situation in training where everyone can show up.”

So while the squad are clearly pushing Klopp’s starters, it is unlikely that the German will make any drastic changes against Tottenham.

Here’s how the team could look:

Only one change from Liverpool’s win against West Ham

Konate to come back in ahead of Matip

The midfield remains the same with Fabinho sitting

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Something that could force Klopp’s hand is the ageing nature of his captain, as Liverpool are in the middle of a period which sees them play six matches in just 19 days.

Injuries could also mean Klopp changes his team.

Currently, Jota is a doubt due to a knock to the back he sustained against West Ham.

Klopp has said he “should be alright,” but he was not part of training on Friday.

With this in mind, we could see more alterations:

Darwin Nunez makes first league start in six, replacing Jota

Matip retains his place next to Virgil van Dijk

Thiago replaces Jordan Henderson in midfield

Here’s how this rotated team would look:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Klopp’s focus on counter-pressing will continue for the rest of this season, as he urges his Liverpool team to return to the blueprint that brought them success.

The players he does decide to pick against Tottenham must be ready for an intense 90 minutes at Anfield.