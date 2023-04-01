Liverpool begin a busy April by making the short journey to Man City, looking to win a league match at the Eithad for the first time since 2015.

The Reds have left themselves with plenty of work to do if they are to enjoy Champions League football again next season and away trips don’t come much tougher than this one.

After a 17-day break, Liverpool will face Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal within the first nine days of the month but can ill-afford to fall further off the pace despite the difficulty of the fixtures.

Let’s take a look at some of the key stats ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

A tough place to go

Along with four defeats at Leicester, this is the ground at which Jurgen Klopp has suffered the most away league defeats.

In the last 12 league visits to City, the Reds have conceded 29 goals and have failed to keep a clean sheet.

At the Etihad Liverpool have won three, drawn eight and lost eight. The Reds have won one of the last 13 and taken eight points out of a possible 39.

Liverpool have not won in the last six at Man City in the league (three draws and three defeats), conceding 15 in the process.

The Reds have kept no clean sheets in the last 14 visits in all competitions, the last coming in a 1-0 win in January 2012.

Liverpool have not scored more than once in a second successive league visit to City since 2003.

More history for Mo?

Should Mo Salah score he will become the Reds’ leading scorer away from home in the Premier League era. He is currently on 55, alongside Michael Owen.

Mo Salah could become the first Liverpool player in history to score against City in four games in the same season.

The Egyptian has scored in all three meetings this season – the winner in the 1-0 league victory at Anfield and also in the 3-2 defeat at the Etihad in the League Cup back in December as well as the Community Shield season curtain-raiser in July.

Mo Salah has scored 10 goals against City in all competitions – only Gordon Hodgson (11), Kenny Dalglish (11) and Ian Rush (15) have netted more in the club’s history against this weekend’s opponents.

Milestones

Liverpool’s next away win will be their 250th away from home in the Premier League.

Never before have the teams drawn three successive league games in Manchester.

Liverpool and Man City will both be kicking off a league game at 12.30pm for the sixth time this season – twice as many times as any other team in the top-flight.

Five teams have played three times, with Leeds not appearing in an early kick-off yet during this campaign.

Another meeting between Pep and Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has beaten Pep Guardiola 12 times as a manager during his career and lost 10.

Klopp has faced Guardiola more times during his career (27) than he has against any other manager.

City have won three and drawn three of six home league games against Liverpool under Guardiola.

They have conceded 16 times at City in the league under Klopp – more than against any team on the road under him.

Klopp was sent off for dissent during Liverpool’s win over City at Anfield back in October and has won six of 15 league games against City with five draws and four defeats.

The German will face City for the 23rd time in all competitions as Liverpool manager, winning 10 and losing seven.

Scorers this season

Man City: Haaland 42, Foden 13, Mahrez 12, Alvarez 12, De Bruyne 6, Bernardo Silva 4, Grealish 3, Gundogan 4, Ake 2, Cancelo 2, Rodri 2, Ruben Dias 1, Lewis 1, Palmer 1, Stones 1, own goals 3.

Liverpool: Salah 22, Nunez 14, Firmino 10, Elliott 5, Diaz 4, Gakpo 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, van Dijk 3, Bajcetic 1, Matip 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1, own goals 4.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).