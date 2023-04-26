★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas (L) and Thiago Alcântara (R) arrive before the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool team news vs. West Ham – Injuries and available squad

The Reds travel down south to face one of only two sides to get the better of them in the Premier League last season.

Liverpool head to the London Stadium on Wednesday night looking to avenge an eventful 3-2 defeat at West Ham in November 2021, with a 1-0 home win back in October to draw on.

Four home games and three away trips remain for Liverpool to try and secure as many points as possible from as they bid to finish the season strongly and earn a European spot.

Jurgen Klopp addressed the media on Tuesday morning to preview the clash and provided fitness updates on a number of his key players.

Here is a list of current injuries and those who are available for Liverpool vs. West Ham:

  • Ibrahima Konate (knock) – likely available
  • Roberto Firmino (muscle) – out
  • Naby Keita (muscle) – out
  • Calvin Ramsay (knee) – out
  • Stefan Bajcetic (abductor) – out

    •  
    Matchday - Virgil van Dijk walks out at Anfield (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

    Firmino’s muscle injury will keep him out for at least the next two fixtures.

    Keita also has a muscle issue but Klopp revealed in his pre-West Ham press conference that the midfielder could take part in “partial training” on Tuesday.

    The manager admitted that he and his staff will need to assess Konate’s availability but insisted that he is “rather positive” about the defender’s fitness.

    Ramsay and Bajcetic are both out for the rest of the season.

    Liverpool’s available squad vs. West Ham

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 22, 2023: Liverpool's substitutes Thiago Alcântara (L) and Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

    Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher

    Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Williams, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

    Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Arthur

    Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Carvalho

    More from This Is Anfield

    Fan Comments

    LFC News

    Opinion & Analysis

    Editor's Picks