The Reds travel down south to face one of only two sides to get the better of them in the Premier League last season.

Liverpool head to the London Stadium on Wednesday night looking to avenge an eventful 3-2 defeat at West Ham in November 2021, with a 1-0 home win back in October to draw on.

Four home games and three away trips remain for Liverpool to try and secure as many points as possible from as they bid to finish the season strongly and earn a European spot.

Jurgen Klopp addressed the media on Tuesday morning to preview the clash and provided fitness updates on a number of his key players.

Here is a list of current injuries and those who are available for Liverpool vs. West Ham:

Ibrahima Konate (knock) – likely available

Roberto Firmino (muscle) – out

Naby Keita (muscle) – out

Calvin Ramsay (knee) – out

Stefan Bajcetic (abductor) – out





Firmino’s muscle injury will keep him out for at least the next two fixtures.

Keita also has a muscle issue but Klopp revealed in his pre-West Ham press conference that the midfielder could take part in “partial training” on Tuesday.

The manager admitted that he and his staff will need to assess Konate’s availability but insisted that he is “rather positive” about the defender’s fitness.

Ramsay and Bajcetic are both out for the rest of the season.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. West Ham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher

Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Williams, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Carvalho