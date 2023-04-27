Former Liverpool defender Neco Williams has fractured his jaw after a nasty collision with Nottingham Forest team-mate Brennan Johnson.

Williams has been a regular for Forest since his £17 million move from Anfield last summer, but his first campaign in Nottingham is now over.

The 22-year-old went for a header during Wednesday’s meeting with Brighton at the City Ground when his face clashed with the boot of Johnson, who himself was attempting a clearance.

Forest medical staff attended to Williams on the pitch, placing the defender in the recovery position as blood poured from his mouth, before stretchering him off.

He was then taken to hospital where he underwent immediate treatment and tests on his injury, which has now been diagnosed as a fractured jaw.

That is according to the Nottingham Post, who report that Williams will undergo surgery on Thursday and is set to miss the rest of the season.

Forest only have five games remaining over the next month, so it is no surprise that their No. 7 has been ruled out until the new campaign.

The hope is that Williams’ surgery goes well and he recovers swiftly, allowing him to build on an increasingly positive first season with Forest.

In 31 appearances in this season’s Premier League, the Welshman started 20, including each of the last six, operating as right-back, left-back or wing-back on either side.

He netted his first goal for the club in their 3-2 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, paying respect to his former side by not celebrating.

Forest pulled off a spectacular 3-1 victory over Brighton which has given Liverpool further hope in their push for a European spot.

In their player ratings for that game, the Nottingham Post awarded Williams an 8.5 out of 10, level with Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi and behind only match-winner Danilo.

Get well soon, Neco. You’ll Never Walk Alone!