Tottenham will be without captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for their trip to Liverpool, while four others remain out through injury.

Lloris has been sidelined since his dubious withdrawal at half-time in Spurs’ 6-1 thrashing of Newcastle, having conceded five goals in 20 minutes.

The timing of his injury was certainly questionable, but the Frenchman remained out for the 2-2 draw with Man United on Thursday night, while stand-in manager Ryan Mason hoped he could be passed fit for Anfield.

But speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Mason confirmed Lloris would miss out again as Tottenham head to Liverpool.

“Hugo won’t be available for Sunday,” the 31-year-old said, “and the other injuries we’re assessing day-by-day.”

Lloris was replaced by Fraser Forster at half-time at St James’ Park, with the backup producing a strong starting display as Spurs fought back from two goals down against Man United.

The “other injuries” Mason referred to are Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Emerson Royal (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring).

All four of those players are set to miss out on Sunday, restricting Mason’s option in both midfield and at full-back.

The Tottenham manager reverted to a back three for the draw with Man United, with Clement Lenglet joining Eric Dier and Cristian Romero in defence while Ivan Perisic and goalscorer Pedro Porro started as wing-backs.

Ben Davies made his return from the bench after four games out, and could be an option to start at either centre-back or left wing-back.

In midfield, Mason’s only real options are Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who started against United, along with youngster Pape Matar Sarr.

He could be required to make changes given the tight turnaround, explaining that Tottenham were not due to train until later on Friday.

“We’re going to see how the boys are feeling in terms of training this afternoon and also tomorrow leading into the game on Sunday,” he said.

Possible Tottenham XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Son, Kane