Tyler Morton‘s season has been forced to come to a premature end with surgery required after sustaining a fracture in his foot while on loan with Blackburn.

It has been a significant season for the development of Morton, who has played 47 games amounting to 3,310 minutes in his first senior loan spell.

It is more than the likes of Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool, with the 20-year-old having carved out a consistent role in Rovers’ midfield.

However, he is not to add any further appearances to his tally this season after it was confirmed that Morton now needs to undergo an operation which will end his season.

“He will be out for the rest of the season,” Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson confirmed.

“He played more or less the entire second half with it, which shows he’s a tough boy, but now he can’t walk. He will have an operation.”

Morton sustained the injury during Blackburn’s 1-1 draw against Preston on Saturday, with Rovers boss commending the midfielder’s fortitude after playing into the second-half with the issue.

There have been highs and lows for Morton throughout the campaign having needed to prove himself on more than one occasion, but Tomasson was full of praise for the loanee.

“You can’t expect more from a young boy where he’s touching the ball a lot, so it’s been a good loan for him and a good loan for Rovers as well,” Tomasson said.

“Tyler has been more ready during the whole season, more than the other boys.”

It is a bitter blow for the 20-year-old as Blackburn continue to push for a playoff spot with three games remaining this season.

The hope will be Morton can recover in time to feature in Liverpool’s pre-season, affording him a chance to make another impression before a decision is made on whether another loan is lined up.