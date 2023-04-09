Liverpool host league leaders Arsenal on Sunday afternoon searching for a first win in five games and hoping to keep fading hopes of a top-four finish alive.

The Reds followed up a 4-1 humbling at the Etihad last weekend with a flat 0-0 draw against Chelsea on Tuesday night, making three points the only option this weekend.

It is the first game at Anfield in over a month and Liverpool will be looking to utilise the atmosphere to inspire a significant improvement in both performance and outcome against the Gunners.

Arsenal have lost all six of their last league visits to Anfield but will arrive with their biggest chance of collecting the spoils in many years as they chase down their first Premier League title since 2004.

Up the Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Arsenal and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s home clash with Arsenal on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Csport.tv, Star+, ESPN Argentina, Vivaro Sports+, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Star Sports Select HD2, Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Paramount+, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Moja TV, Arena Sport 2P, Arena Sport 1P, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, fuboTV Canada, ESPN Chile, Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Canal+ Sport, Skylink, See, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Estonia, Canal+ France, Free, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Nova Sports Premier League, Now E, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Spíler1, TV2 Play, SíminnSport, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Vidio, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sport 1, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, SPOTV NOW JAPAN, ArtMotion, SuperSport Kosova 2, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, iQiyi, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Viaplay Netherlands, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Prima Sport 1, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Orange TV Go, Digi Online, Prima Play, Orange Sport 1 Romania, Arena Sport 1 Premium, 221 Hub Premier 1, 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, DStv App, DAZN, Viaplay Sweden, eltaott.tv, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Setanta Sports Ukraine, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, VieON, K+ SPORT 1

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2022/23 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.