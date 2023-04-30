Liverpool meet Tottenham today in search of their fourth league win in a row, a level of consistency seen only once before this season. Here’s how to watch live around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have a spring in their step after collecting nine points from their last three matches, a tally that, hopefully, will be added to at Anfield today.

Tottenham are the visitors, a side who were humiliated 6-1 by Newcastle only one week ago before responding with a 2-2 draw against Man United on Thursday.

Neither the Reds nor Spurs have been able to bank on consistency throughout 2022/23, but Liverpool are finally starting to find some resemblance of it in the final run of games.

Now to keep it going at Anfield. Into these, Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is being shown live on the USA Network, Telemundo and NBC Sports in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Tottenham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest home clash on the following channels worldwide:

