Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho have lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s recent appearances in a more advanced role for Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold was afforded greater positional freedom in the Reds’ previous two fixtures against Arsenal and Leeds, where he operated in a hybrid role across both right-back and defensive midfield.

The transition hasn’t gone unnoticed by his peers, with Fabinho full of praise for the manner in which the 24-year-old has carried out the job.

“Trent is somebody really good on the ball, with his quality of pass and finding players in behind. We can really use this,” Fabinho told the club’s official website.

“In this position, of course, he will have less time to think but I think he’s a little bit used to being in this position.

“In the last game, he gave two assists and was really good – not just with his passing but his reaction was good as well.”

Fabinho‘s fellow countryman Alisson was also complimentary of the performances, focusing more on the excellent defensive work that Alexander-Arnold carried out when the team were without the ball.

“This game [against Leeds] was a really good example of that [defensive work] – the way that we react,” said Liverpool’s No. 1.

“Not only Trent going from the midfield and then going to the side, but other players knowing that we need to have a good reaction on the counter-press or getting back to their position, buying time.”

It has been an intriguing couple of weeks for supporters as they adjust to seeing Alexander-Arnold spend more of his time in the middle of the park, but it certainly appears to be a change that his team-mates appreciate.

Questions remain over whether it is likely to become a more permanent switch, or if some form of crossover will continue for the time being, with Jurgen Klopp having said the “formation suits us.”

The 24-year-old registered three assists across the games with Arsenal and Leeds, having provided just two in the entirety of the Premier League campaign prior to that.

The new setup clearly seems to allow Alexander-Arnold to express his creativity and could be a real weapon for the Reds in the future.