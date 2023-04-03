Liverpool are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as part of their summer rebuild, with Jurgen Klopp clearly an admirer.

Reports of the club’s interest in Gallagher emerged on Sunday, with the 23-year-old one of a number of potential targets as part of the midfield rebuild.

It came as something of a surprise as the Chelsea academy graduate joined the likes of Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes and Ryan Gravenberch on Liverpool’s radar.

But it comes after praise from Klopp last season, with the manager having singled Gallagher out ahead of the meeting Crystal Palace at Anfield.

“Gallagher, I’m not sure if we can still say he’s a ‘talent’ when he plays for [England] U21, but he’s a really, really good player,” Klopp said.

Liverpool went on to win the game 3-0, with goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, while Gallagher played the full 90 minutes for his loan club.

He was a bustling presence in midfield in that game but was outclassed by Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago and the in-form Keita, though football.london noted how he was “always trying to get his team moving up the pitch.”

Gallagher went on to play 39 times for Palace last season, scoring eight goals and laying of five assists, while he has been a regular in the squad at Chelsea this time out.

However, it would be no surprise to see him consider an exit, having struggled to hold down a starting place and with big-money additions crowding him out.

Chelsea need to sell players this summer to fall in line with Financial Fair Play, and Gallagher is among their most viable options in the market.

Newcastle, Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham were all credited with an interest in January, along with Palace, so there is likely to be no shortage of suitors.

But Klopp’s praise from a year-and-a-half ago suggests he could be eager to add Gallagher to his squad.