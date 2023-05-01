Liverpool supporters are famed for having in-depth knowledge of their team, but here are some interesting facts you might not have known about each player.

We hope you learn something!

Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino may seem self-assured now but he wasn’t always as outgoing.

When he joined Figueirense as a youngster, Firmino was so shy that he didn’t correct his coach for a full two weeks when he was mistakenly called Alberto.

James Milner

James Milner has crossed path with countless players and officials in his long playing career.

One referee to officiate the Englishman is Jon Moss. He sent the Liverpool man off against Crystal Palace in 2019 but it wasn’t the pair’s first encounter.

Moss was previously Milner’s PE teacher back at Westbrook Lane Primary School in Horsforth, Leeds.

Nat Phillips

Nat Phillips has a girlfriend with a famous father.

The defender’s partner is Molly Moorish, daughter of Oasis frontman and big Man City fan, Liam Gallagher.

Therefore, Noel Gallagher is her uncle. As Cityzens, we can’t imagine they’re too happy with Phillips playing for Liverpool!

Harvey Elliott

This fact will make Milner feel old.

His teammate, Harvey Elliott, became the first footballer born after Milner made his Premier League debut (2002) to score a topflight goal for Liverpool, when he netted in the Reds’ 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth.

Thiago

The Spaniard comes from a footballing family.

His father is Mazinho who played 35 times for Brazil and his brother is Rafinha, formerly of Barcelona, Internazionale and Paris Saint-German.

In fact, the siblings played against each other when Thiago‘s Barcelona came up against Bayern in 2015 during the Champions League semi-final stage. The Liverpool man came out on top.

Stefan Bajcetic

Stefan Bajcetic is another player with a famous father.

His dad, Srdan, played together with Thiago‘s father, Mazinho, at Celta Vigo in 1996.

Kostas Tsimikas

While playing for Willem II in Holland, the left-back scored an incredible bicycle kick out of the blue against FC Utrecht to stun and excite the home crowd in equal measure.

Alisson

Did you know Alisson was nicknamed ‘the German’ at AS Roma despite not speaking any of the language?

While playing in Italy, Alisson was given the title because he comes from the municipality of Novo Hamburgo (New Hamburg) in Brazil, which was founded by German immigrants.

Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate has a slightly unusual taste in entertainment, unless you’re from Japan.

The defender is really into Japanese anime and his favourite is the manga series, Attack on Titans.

Naby Keita

The Guinean’s full name is Naby Laye Keita, however, that’s not how he was registered at RB Leipzig.

When signing for the Bundesliga club, Keita was registered as Naby Deco Keita, referencing the former Barcelona midfielder in his new middle name which was given to him by his father, Sekou.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

With a footballing father and pop star partner, there were a few facts about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain we could have gone for but we’ve decided to highlight his sporting prowess.

Did you know that the Englishman once had trials for the Rugby Union club London Irish, before becoming a footballer?

Mo Salah

Such is Mo Salah‘s popularity in Egypt, a large number of ballot papers were spoiled in the country’s 2018 presidential election as voters crossed out the candidates’ names and wrote Salah’s instead.

A man of the people.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez comes from a poor background and emphasises that a sacrifice made by his brother, Junior, is why he made it as a footballer.

After injuring his cruciate ligament when he was younger, Darwin’s older brother had to stop playing for Club Atlético Peñarol in order to provide for the family and allow him to recover properly.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool’s Irish goalkeeper comes from a family of successful sports stars.

Caoimhin Kelleher has three brothers who play hurling in Ireland and another, Fiacre, who plays football for Colchester United.

Joe Gomez

Many of Liverpool’s players will have been ahead of their age growing up but Joe Gomez was an exceptional case.

The centre-back was playing for Charlton Athletic’s under-18s when he was just 13 years old!

Andy Robertson

From Maryhill in Glasgow, Andy Robertson was a boyhood Celtic fan.

His dad was even a childhood friend of Arsenal and Celtic legend Charlie Nicholas, aswell as Jim Duffy who had a long career playing and managing in Scotland.

Ben Doak

Andy Robertson is Scotland’s captain but further down the ranks plays Ben Doak.

The winger became Scotland under-21s youngest ever scorer, netting on his debut against Northern Ireland at just 16 years old.

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz is of Wayuu origin, making him the first indigenous Colombian to represent Colombia – the Wayuu people are from the Guajira Peninsula in northeast Colombia and north west Venezuela.

Diogo Jota

The Portuguese international idolised Fernando Torres as a youngster and later went on to play up front next to him for Atletico Madrid.

Jota’s also an exceptionally talented FIFA player. He was even ranked world number one at one time on FIFA 21!

Jordan Henderson

Since the Premier League began recording passing statistics, the Liverpool captain has made more passes than any other player (23,245).

James Milner is ninth on the list with 18,189 passes.

Fabinho

The Brazilian’s wife, Rebeca, was also a professional footballer.

When Fabinho moved to Liverpool, though, she retired to relocate with the midfielder as they both left AS Monaco.

Curtis Jones

The Liverpool-born midfielder became the youngest player to ever captain Liverpool when he wore the armband from the start against Shrewsbury in February 2020.

Curtis Jones was just 19 years and five days old at the time.

Cody Gakpo

At Euro 2020, Cody Gakpo became the first Netherlands player to make his international debut at a European Championship since Martien Vreijsen in 1980.

He has since played and impressed at the World Cup, scoring three as the Netherlands reached the quarter-finals in 2022 before losing to the eventual winners, Argentina, on penalties.

Arthur

He may not have been able to make much impact at Liverpool, but it might surprise you to learn that Arthur Melo once cost Juventus €76 million to sign him from Barcelona.

That was less than three years ago.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

At 23, Trent Alexander-Arnold became the youngest player to win all six major trophies available to a player at an English club.

By that age he’d already won the Champions League, the Premier League, the League Cup, the FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Not a bad haul!

Virgil van Dijk

The Dutchman is known for being the best defender in the world in recent years, but did you know that he can also take free kicks?

Across his career he has scored five of them, mostly for Celtic, but none for Liverpool so far.

Joel Matip

Van Dijk’s centre-back partner, Joel Matip, isn’t known for his goals.

However, on his Bundesliga debut for Schalke in 2009, he scored the game-tying goal against Bayern Munich and was awarded man of the match.

Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool signed the Scottish right back last summer with high expectations for the future.

In his only full season at Aberdeen, Calvin Ramsay won the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s Young Player of the Year award.

Adrian

He may have forged a career in the professional game as a goalkeeper, but until 10 years old, Adrian played as a winger and striker for his youth team.

Fabio Carvalho

Despite knocking on the door of Portugal’s first team – he was named in the 55-man preliminary squad for the Qatar World Cup – Fabio Carvalho actually spent much of his youth playing for England, at under-16, 17 and 18 level.