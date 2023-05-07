Alisson registered clean sheet No. 100 for Liverpool against Brentford and Jurgen Klopp had a few special words for his goalkeeper after a post-match presentation.

The Brazilian has been a consistent pillar for the Reds and his performances have sometimes led to the question of ‘where would Liverpool be without their No. 1?

It is a thought you do not really want to entertain.

Alisson again showed his worth in a second successive 1-0 win on Saturday, a result that secured six successive wins and saw the 30-year-old notch his 100th clean sheet in all competitions.

He is the seventh Liverpool goalkeeper in history to reach the milestone, and he has done so in 229 appearances – and the club commemorated the achievement with a special shirt.

“I gave him a shirt, we had a shirt prepared for him,” Klopp told BBC Sport.

“I said this is actually for ‘100 lifesaving saves this season’. Ali said, ‘it might have been more’. Maybe he is right,” Klopp said with a laugh.

“His performances speak for themselves. If you know him, he is a better person than a goalie and that is already difficult. Ali should be really proud of that.

“I can’t wait to see the next 100.”

As Ali hinted, the “100 lifesaving saves” may have been an understatement, Jurgen!

The Reds have had to rely on Alisson with greater frequency this season but he has stood up to the challenge without hesitation.

Klopp half-joked after the midweek clean sheet that his No. 1 was “close to crying” and it looks as though there were more smiles this time around after clean sheet No. 16 this season.

And, believe it or not, Alisson is currently joint-second in the Premier League‘s clean sheet standings with 13, two behind Man United‘s David de Gea.

Only Elisha Scott, Tommy Lawrence, Ray Clemence, Bruce Grobbelaar, David James and Pepe Reina have more clean sheets for Liverpool than Alisson.