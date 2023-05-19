★ PREMIUM
19 unseen photos from Roberto Firmino’s farewell and Anfield send-off

There was plenty to soak up over the weekend as another chapter came to a close at Liverpool, and who can turn down more images from Anfield? Not us!

Jurgen Klopp‘s men did not quite entertain on the pitch on Saturday, until Roberto Firmino entered the fray that is – it just had to be him.

On a day where emotions were high as the Brazilian prepared to say goodbye after eight years, it was only right that he had one last say in front of the Kop.

It preceded a brilliant tribute to Bobby and those leaving the club this summer – and after processing 9,000 images from the day, Propaganda have treated us to some brilliant unseen photos.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino applauds the supporters as he is given a guard of honour after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino applauds the supporters as he is given a guard of honour after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The guards of honour for Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita were equally moving, all given their deserving moment in the spotlight.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's James Milner is embraced by manager Jürgen Klopp as he is given a guard of honour after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain applauds the supporters as he is given a guard of honour after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The lap of honour was full of memorable moments too, starting with Salah’s daughter scoring in front of the Kop – again! The 100 percent record lives on.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: The daughter of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on the pitch after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) and his wife Magi Sadeq during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: The daughter of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on the pitch after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp was in a joyous mood as he joined his squad and their families on the lap of honour, he was spotted playing football with Milner’s son and may have just identified three future Liverpool No. 1’s…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker and his family during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker and his daughter on the pitch after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Fellow Brazilian Fabinho enjoyed his first lap of honour with son Israel – the personalised baby kits are class.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' with his baby son on the pitch after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Even after 10 successive starts, Curtis Jones could not help but get stuck into more football with family…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones on the pitch with family after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Andy Robertson‘s daughter had the best vantage point of the afternoon, well played!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson and his daughter on the pitch after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson and his daughter on the pitch after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The tears were freely flowing from Bobby as he took in the crowd that stayed behind to pay tribute, with ‘Si Senor’ greeting his every turn.

And his proud mum (waving the flag) made sure to soak up every moment with him.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino says an emotional goodbye to the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

You can spot his Golden Samba award in his daughter’s hands, awarded by the fans in recognition of his efforts and services.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino says an emotional goodbye to the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent, Salah and Milner took time to applaud and thank supporters, the final time for the vice-captain at Anfield…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's James Milner applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and his wife Magi Sadeq during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

As for Klopp, you could see just how much the lap of honour meant to him as a chance to get supporters, the whole squad and their families and friends together…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Hopefully this time next season, there will be silverware to parade around the pitch with the promise of more to come!

