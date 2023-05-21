Roberto Firmino‘s lap of honour at Anfield was full of poignant moments, and that included the presentation of his ‘Golden Samba’ award.

A favourite of the Kop and a name that will reverberate around Anfield for years to come, Firmino’s farewell was fitting of a legend.

Serenaded by the Kop and being handed his own Champions Wall plaque and photo collage was enough to bring the No. 9 to tears, but there was more to come.

After making his way to where the Kop meets the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, Firmino was presented with his ‘Golden Samba’ award, evoking more emotion from the 31-year-old.

The ‘Golden Samba’ is given by the fans and has been awarded every year since 2011, as voted by those at The Rattle. It is a spray painted Adidas Samba that recognises the efforts and services of a Red.

On Saturday, Firmino was presented with one of his own – ‘The Rattle Golden Samba Legend Award’. The plaque on his award read:

For services to Liverpool FC

Roberto ‘Bobby’ Firmino 2016-2023

“Nosso Numero Nove”

If you are wondering what the final line translates to, it is ‘Our Number Nine’. A poignant tribute to a player who will always be welcomed back at Anfield.

After accepting the ‘Golden Samba’, Firmino made sure to take in the Anfield adulation once more as ‘Si Senor’ rang out, with his family there to share in the occasion.

James Milner and Bobby Firmino receiving their Golden Sambas yesterday ? pic.twitter.com/aB76gZmysH — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 21, 2023

It proved a “very emotional” afternoon for Bobby, who had a message for the fans after the match.

“I love the fans. They’ve always supported me, they’ve given me the support I’d like, I’m grateful to everyone for the music they’ve created, it’s very moving,” he said.

‘The best in the world his name is Bobby Firmino’