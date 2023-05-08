8 photos and video as Anfield Road roof removal begins

Monday was a Bank Holiday in England but it was all systems go at Anfield, with the first section of the Anfield Road Stand’s roof being removed.

Liverpool played their final game in front of a 54,000-capacity Anfield just over a week ago, and work has now really sped up on the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand.

An additional 7,000 seats will be added to the stadium ahead of next season to take the total up to 61,000 and make Anfield the third-largest ground by capacity in the Premier League.

Following the end of the 2022/23 season, the latest steps have included cutting the old roof in half to be removed one section at a time.

Our drone footage has captured the latest from Anfield as the club prepare to connect the new stand to the current lower tier.

The first half of the roof was taken out shortly after the video was filmed, with further updates to follow as we document the expansion.

Fans may have to wait to see the new stand in all its glory on a matchday after Liverpool sent a request to the Premier League for the first fixture to be played away from home to allow more time to apply the finishing touches.

The development began in September 2021, when Jurgen Klopp was present for the ceremonial ‘ground-breaking’ outside a rainy Anfield.

Here, we take a look at some of the latest images from Anfield as the new stand nears its completion ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 campaign:

Two large cranes have been on the pitch to facilitate the development and the removal of the current roof, not something you see at Anfield every day!

If you look on the image below you can see the old roof cut into two halves, with the section nearest the Main Stand about to be removed.

A special pitch protection system was installed last week, following the final home game of the season, to allow the cranes to carry out the work and still protect the pitch – something that had been tested at the AXA training ground.

With work expected to be completed in August, supporters can look forward to experiencing a newer, bigger version of Anfield than ever before.

The latest development, coupled with the expansion of the Main Stand in 2016, has seen the capacity rise by approximately 17,000 during the manager’s reign.

It should provide the stadium will even more volume on match days, with Liverpool looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022/23 campaign and chase all of the major honours again once more.

Key Facts