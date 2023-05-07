★ PREMIUM
Alisson’s “joke” of a booking and 5 things fans are talking about post-Brentford

Liverpool were forced to battle for their three points against Brentford, but a 1-0 win took the side’s winning run up to six in a row.

Mohamed Salah bundled the ball home after a header across the box from Virgil van Dijk inside the first quarter of an hour, and late pressure from the visitors wasn’t enough to steal away any of the points at the death.

The win puts the Reds one point behind fourth spot in the table, but Man United do still have two games in hand.

There have been livelier affairs this season, but fans still found plenty of things to discuss after the game.

 

Alisson booked for time-wasting…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 6, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a big night for the Brazilian as he notched his 100th clean sheet for the club, but the game didn’t go by without incident.

Alisson was awarded a yellow card for time-wasting in the second half of what was a questionable afternoon for referee Anthony Taylor.

Fans made their thoughts known, with some suggesting that Jurgen Klopp‘s recent troubles with officials may have had a part to play in the decision:

Utterly bizarre.

 

The boss takes off his cap

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 6, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates in front of the Spion Kop after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There were no fist pumps on this occasion, but a relieved Klopp found a new way to acknowledge the Kop after the final whistle.

The manager doffed his cap and bowed towards the supporters after his side picked up their sixth win in a row during a tight affair against ninth-placed Brentford.

‘I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red’

 

Toney catches the eye

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 6, 2023: Brentford's Ivan Toney (R) and Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Despite already having an embarrassment of riches up front, some fans were prompted to daydream about what Ivan Toney would look like in the Reds’ front three.

An impressive display saw the striker give Ibrahima Konate plenty to think about for large parts of the afternoon and despite failing to score there was significant praise for the 27-year-old after the game.

It seems an unlikely signing given the number of high-quality forwards Liverpool already possess, but there is no harm in entertaining an occasional hypothetical:

 

Salah’s words with Raya

It was a close-range finish, very close, and Brentford‘s goalkeeper David Raya wanted to clear one thing up with Salah at half-time.

“I think he told me, ‘I saved it, right?'” Salah said of their brief chat in the tunnel to Sky Sports.

“Then I told him I think he hit the ball in my knee – in the end, I was just happy I scored!”

There was to be no denying Mo his ninth consecutive goal at Anfield, sorry Raya.

 

The Kop make their feelings known

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 6, 2023: Liverpool supporters' banner "You can stick your royal family up your arse" during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It oughtn’t have been a story, but naturally social media was awash with people expressing their views on supporters booing the national anthem prior to the match.

Along with the boos, there were anti-monarchy chants throughout the match as Liverpool fans took the opportunity to protest against Saturday’s coronation:

