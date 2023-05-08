You will not find anyone associated with Liverpool who takes Alisson for granted, and his selflessness only endears him more to Reds.

Saturday proved to be a momentous day for the Brazilian after he kept a second successive clean sheet, his 100th in a Liverpool shirt.

He is only one of seven goalkeepers at the club to reach that figure, joining Elisha Scott, Tommy Lawrence, Ray Clemence, Bruce Grobbelaar, David James and Pepe Reina in the exclusive club.

He was presented with a shirt with ‘100’ on the back to commemorate the achievement, with Jurgen Klopp quick to say Alisson “is a better person than a goalie.”

And it shone through when the 30-year-old spoke to LFCTV, as instead of focusing on his personal achievement he looked to instead shine a light on those who helped him reach it.

“It is, for sure [a satisfying milestone],” Alisson said with a smile. “I don’t know how much it means, 100, I hope I’m going to reach 200, 300, as many as possible.

“But this is not only a number of myself, it’s from all the boys, from all the staff, goalkeeping coach department, everybody.

“We work together with a common goal and a clean sheet is a common goal of ourselves. Clean sheets can put us in a closer situation to win games.

“This game [Brentford] was a good example of that, the last match as well – 1-0 [vs. Fulham]. We can take that for all the tournament [the rest of the season] – 1-0 is all we need.

“I’m really happy about that and it’s something we can be proud of.”

Alisson‘s words speak volumes about the person behind the player and Klopp was not wrong, albeit maybe underdoing it, when he said the commemorative kit was for ‘100 lifesaving saves this season’.

It has definitely felt like more than that and Liverpool certainly owe their position to Alisson, who has saved his team just over nine league goals so far this campaign.

It makes him the best goalkeeper in the division using this metric, via FBref, the post-shot xG – which is the rate of expected goals minus the number of goals actually conceded.

‘Alisson, Alisson, Alisson‘