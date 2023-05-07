Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold shone in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at home to Brentford, but Darwin Nunez was again short of his best.

The Reds battled their way to a second successive 1-0 home win in the space of three days on Saturday, as Salah’s goal separated the two sides.

It wasn’t exactly a vintage performance by Jurgen Klopp‘s side, but they are displaying a winning mentality that was non-existent earlier in the season.

Liverpool’s win means they are only one and three points behind Man United and Newcastle respectively, although they do both have two games in hand.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Salah (7.5) was Liverpool’s match-winner yet again, so it was no surprise to see him narrowly earn the highest average rating at Anfield.

The 30-year-old scored in a club-record ninth successive home game, as well finding the net for the 100th time at Anfield.

When it came to his goal, TIA’s Jack Lusby described Salah as “busy, dangerous and clinical,” while the Echo‘s Ian Doyle called him Liverpool’s “biggest attacking threat.”

Next up in the ratings was Alexander-Arnold (7.4), who continues to look so at home in his new roaming midfield role.

Goal’s Neil Jones enjoyed “more evidence of his incredible passing ability,” as the Liverpool man oozed quality throughout.

On top of his technical quality, Trent was also effective off the ball, with FotMob noting that he made six recoveries and three clearances.

Virgil van Dijk (7.3) was in third place, the Dutchman marshalled the troops and ensured they kept a second consecutive clean sheet.

He was “dominant in the air defensively,” according to Lusby, and Jones took time to focus on his “unselfish assist” for Salah’s goal.

The lowest score of the night went to Nunez (5.8), who is really lacking in confidence and missed one gilt-edged chance after a superb Trent pass.

Liverpool now have a nine-day break until their next game – a trip to relegation-threatened Leicester a week on Monday (8pm BST).