The Reds are at home for the third time in seven days and the manager has made three changes for the visit of ninth-placed Brentford.

Liverpool are looking to make it six wins from six as they bid to close out a turbulent campaign on a high.

Following on from a somewhat nervy 1-0 win over Fulham, Jurgen Klopp has opted to make some changes as he navigates a busy schedule for his side.

Alisson is the man between the sticks as he starts behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

And it looks to be a 4-2-3-1 formation for Liverpool today, with Fabinho joined by the in-form Curtis Jones in the middle of the park.

Four forwards get the nod with Diogo Jota fit to start alongside Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo – who will be the one to drop the deepest.

It means Luis Diaz returns to the bench, with the winger earning a break after two successive starts, and Jordan Henderson is fit enough to be named as a substitute.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota; Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Elliott, Carvalho, Diaz

Brentford: Raya; Zanka, Mee, Pinnock; Hickey, Janelt, Jensen, Onyeka, Henry; Mbeuma, Toney

Substitutes: Cox, Ajer, Roerslev, Baptiste, Damsgaard, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Wissa, Schade