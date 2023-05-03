★ PREMIUM
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Fulham as Diaz AND Nunez start

It is back to Anfield for Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, and the manager has made three changes to his XI against Fulham as Liverpool eye five wins in a row.

The Reds, again, had a flair for the dramatics over the weekend in what was a smorgasbord of the season in the space of a single match.

Now, just three days later, there is another Premier League match to contend with – and that has resulted in the manager making a number of tweaks.

Alisson remains in goal behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and the incoming Kostas Tsimikas.

There is a change in midfield with captain Jordan Henderson returning, starting alongside Fabinho and the in-form Curtis Jones.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz keep their places in attack while Darwin Nunez comes in to replace Cody Gakpo as striker.

Diogo Jota has been passed fit for the bench, where he is joined by the likes of Gakpo and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Jota, Gakpo

Fulham: Leno; Cedric, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Vinicius

Substitutes: Rodak, Tete, Duffy, Reed, Harris, De Cordova-Reid, Kebano, Solomon, James

